The big change coming to a Hungry Jack’s near you

Fast food giant Hungry Jack's is diverting money away from planned store refurbishments and instead spending it on upgrading drive-throughs nationwide, according to planning documents.

Hungry Jack's restaurants at Calamvale, Annerley and Kedron are among the first restaurants in the Brisbane region to undergo the change, with development applications being lodged at all three locations to increase their drive through capacity from one lane to two.

At Hungry Jack's Annerley, located at 574 Ipswich Rd, this change would result in the loss of one on-site carpark; at Hungry Jack's Calamvale, located at 30 Algester Rd, the loss of 13 on-site carparks; and at Hungry Jack's Kedron, located at 332 Gympie Rd, the loss of six on-site carparks.

Hungry Jack’s Pty Ltd has lodged development applications to upgrade the drive-throughs at their Annerley, Calamvale and Kedron stores. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

The changes, if approved, would mean 18 vehicles could queue at the Kedron drive-through, 14 vehicles at Annerley, and 17 at Calamvale.

Hungry Jack's planner for all three drive through upgrades, Hickey Oatley, said in documents lodged with Brisbane City Council the upgrading of drive-through capacity was brought on by changed market conditions.

"As a consequence of the current COVID-19 emergency, Hungry Jack's Pty Ltd have shelved all their planned store refurbishments nationally and have instead, shifted their focus to increasing the capacity of their drive-throughs," they said.

However, when the Southern Star reached out to Hungry Jack's head office to confirm the change in strategy, the company attempted to walk back this statement.

"Hungry Jack's... is maintaining a rigorous refurbishment program of its current stores," a representative said.

Hungry Jack's declined to comment on how many stores in the Greater Brisbane region were slated for this change.

Chief marketing officer Scott Baird said that during 2020, "many more Australians ordered home delivery or collected their meals at drive-throughs and that, proportionately, demand lessened for dine-in."

"We are responding to this changing customer demand by installing dual drive-through in new restaurants and seeking to upgrade established restaurants where appropriate," Mr Baird said.

BCC is yet to respond to the applications.

