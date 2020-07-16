The big projects council is spending $170M on this year

PROJECT PROGRESSING: It's full steam ahead for the construction of the $31.5 million Rockhampton Art Gallery.

PROJECT PROGRESSING: It's full steam ahead for the construction of the $31.5 million Rockhampton Art Gallery.

BOAT ramps, an airport levee, road reseals, zoo upgrades, Mount Archer works and more are all included in a record $170 million capital program in Rockhampton Regional Council 2020/21 budget.

The budget was handed down on Tuesday with colossal plans in the capital works.

The budget reports states the “large and ambitious capital program with a number of transformational program will boost the local economy”.

The capital budget summary breaks down details for funding for 2020-21 and estimated funding for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

It is estimated over the three year period almost half a billion will be spent with $447,723,223 forecast.

READ HERE: ROCKY’S NEW ART GALLERY TAKING SHAPE

READ HERE: ROCKY 2020/21 BUDGET: HOW THE RATES CHANGES AFFECT YOU

The $170.6 million capital expenditure includes $64.3 million from capital grants and subsidies.

The botanic gardens have $880,000 allocated this financial year which includes pathways, shade shelters, irrigation, display improvements, tyre bath and wash down bay.

A total of $793,694 will be spent on the Gracemere cemetery extension and South Rockhampton cemetery drainage.

The Heritage Village will receive some funding this financial year with $820,000 for improvements and lighting upgrades.

READ HERE: HERITAGE VILLAGE TEMPORARILY SHUT DUE TO LOW VISITOR COUNT

Kershaw Gardens will receive some remediation works, water infrastructure work, footpath renewals and waterfall renewal in $532,960 of funding.

At Mount Archer, $1,844,903 has been allocated, of this $1,447,650 is from funding.

The money will be spent on the Munda-gudda discovery path, new amenities and paths.

READ HERE: NEXT STAGE OF MT ARCHER DEVELOPMENT REVEALED

The Pilbeam Theatre will undergo serious works with roof sealing restoration, lighting, flying renewals, stage lighting dimmers renewals, theatre lanterns and sound system upgrades, valued at $355,500.

Rockhampton Zoo has had $300,000 allocated for a new animal exhibit, likely for the new meerkat exhibit which was announced by council in May.

READ HERE: ROCKY ZOO TO WELCOME MOB OF NEW AFRICAN ANIMALS

Other zoo works include perimeter fencing, improvement, fireproof chimp house, pathway renewals and kangaroo sheds, with $1,252,630 funding this financial year.

CBD works include the Quay Lane project, East St linkages, riverbank playground amenities and access, riverbank upper stage and electrical works, all worth $2,569,397.

A breakdown of Rockhampton Regional Council's 2020-21 budget.

CAPITAL BUDGET SUMMARY 2020-21:

•ADVANCE ROCKHAMPTON:

-Rockynats and signage: $515,000

•AIRPORT:

-Airport airside and facilities: $2,754,839

•CIVIL INFRASTRUCTURE:

-Airport levee: $654,00

-Boat ramps and jetties: $575,00

-Bridges: $2,362,300

-Carparks: $25,000

-Disaster management: $170,000

-Equipment: $120,200

-Floodways: $490,000

-Footpaths: $1,937,555

-Land: $301,000

-Road reconstruction: $4,840,000

-Road rehabilitation: $3,391,000

-Road reseals: 3,560,000

-Rural roads gravel resheet: $2,986,000

-Rural roads sealing: $2,984,200

-Stormwater: $3,490,900

-Traffic facilities: $1,577,000

TOTAL: $29,464,255

•COMMUNITIES:

-Access roads: $200,00

-Art gallery construction: $1,540,800

-Botanic Gardens: $880,000

-Cemeteries: $793,694

-Facilities new: $973,283

-Facilities renewal: $235,000

-Facilities upgrade: $235,000

-Fleet: $200,153

-Health and environment: $40,000

-Heritage Village: $820,000

-Kershaw Gardens: $532,960

-Libraries: $76,413

-Mount Archer: $1,844,903

-Parks new: $295,193

-Parks renewal: $868,215

-Pilbeam Theatre: $355,500

-Rockhampton Zoo: $1,252,630

-Showgrounds: $70,000

-Swimming pools: $892,132

-Venue and events: $70,300

TOTAL: $11,941,176

•CORPORATE:

-Communications and information technology: $1,261,900

-Fleet: $6,457,621

-Infrastructure stimulus: $2,500,000

-Land: $6,528,917

TOTAL: $16,748,438

•FITZROY RIVER WATER:

-Sewerage network: $1,700,000

-Sewerage treatment: $6,031,446

-Water network: $2,200,000

-Water treatment: $3,434,229

TOTAL: $13,365,675

REGIONAL SERVICES:

– Contingency: $1,000,000

•WASTE AND RECYCLING SERVICES:

-Lakes Creek landfill: $3,866,066

-Waste – general: $688,545

•MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS:

-Bridges: $4,000,000

-CBD works: $269,397

-Cedric Archer Park: $1,000,000

-Gracemere sewage treatment plant augmentation: $500,000

-Glenmore Water Treatment Plant electrical: $1,800,000

-Glenmore Water Treatment solar: $2,627,415

-New art gallery: $24,309,058

-North Rockhampton sewage treatment plant augmentation: $3,000,000

-Gracemere pump track: $335,000

-South Rockhampton Flood Levee: $30,249,100

-Rockhampton Airport terminal refurbishment: $19,850,000

TOTAL: $90,239,970