The big secret Rocky musos had to keep for weeks

Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby, aka Busby Marou, received an ARIA nomination today, one day after it was announced they would perform at the 2020 Toyotal AFL Grand Final this month. Photo: BRENDAN RADKE.

IT’S been a big couple of days for Rockhampton music duo Busby Marou.

Yesterday, it was announced that they would perform at the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba on October 28, part of an all-Australian line-up which includes DMA’s, Sheppard and Wolfmother.

Today they received their fourth ARIA nomination, with their latest album The Great Divide one of five in the running for Best Blues and Roots Album.

Jeremy Marou, one half of the celebrated duo, said he and partner Thomas Busby were pumped about the developments.

“To have it announced that we’re playing at the AFL grand final, the biggest stage in the country, and then to snag an ARIA nomination is fantastic,” he said.

“We’ve obviously known about the AFL for a couple of weeks and it’s been a pretty tough secret to hang on to.

Aussie music icon Paul Kelly was part of the pre match entertainment. Picture: Alex Coppel.

“We’ve supported Elton John, James Blunt and Dolly Parton… but there’s just something about this gig.

“The pre-match entertainment at the AFL grand final is the most talked about event on the music calendar so for a couple of guys from Rocky to be jumping on that stage is pretty special.

“It’s a huge addition to our resume.”

Marou was speaking from Brisbane, where he was meeting with the musical director who will oversee the grand final entertainment.

“I can’t give too much away but the song that we’re performing is a cracker and it’s written by an Australia icon,” he said.

“From what I’m getting so far, it’s going to be a really good performance.”

Busby Marou performing at The Great Western. Photo Allan Reinikka/The Morning Bulletin

Marou loves his AFL and was at Yeppoon’s Swan Park the weekend before last to watch son Dallyn and his Glenmore teammates win AFL Capricornia’s under-17.5 grand final.

“I was rapt and he was rapt,” he said.

“He’s also rapt that I could score him a ticket to the grand final and obviously, we want the (Brisbane) Lions to be there.”

Marou said the ARIA nomination for their fourth studio album was “really significant”.

Their offering, The Great Divide, is up against Frank Yamma’s Tjukurpa: The Story, Lucky Oceans’ Purple Sky (Songs Originally By Hank Williams), The Teskey Brothers’ Live At The Forum and Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife’s You Be The Lightning.

“An ARIA is the most prestigious music award in the country you can win,” he said.

“We’ve been nominated a few times but fallen short and we’re up against some really, really stiff competition.

“But we’re in it to win it and with a bit of luck we might just jag one.

“In terms of albums, I think this is our most mature album. It’s my favourite out of all of them and we think it’s our best work to date.”

