Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MYSTERY: The 'crime scene' on the Leo Baker bridge in Gayndah.
MYSTERY: The 'crime scene' on the Leo Baker bridge in Gayndah. Jake Finnigan
Offbeat

The bizarre 'murder' scene that no one can explain

by Jake Finnigan
9th Jun 2019 6:39 PM | Updated: 10th Jun 2019 3:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Burnett community has been stumped after the appearance of a supposed crime scene that no one is coming forward to explain.

The pedestrian walkway of Leo Baker Bridge in Gayndah has been covered in police tape, and a chalk body outline has been drawn on the footpath, which is also covered in what appears to be a large spattering of blood.

But when contacted by reporters, Burnett police had no knowledge of the crime scene.

Gayndah's fire captain was also unaware of the situation when contacted.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media was also unable to shed any light on the mystery, and suggested the scene may have been the result of filming.

"It sounds like someone has been doing some filming or something," the spokeswoman said.

"Normally if there's a murder or anything, blood is cleaned up straight away."

crime scene offbeat
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Motorcyclist suing for $2.5m after hit by ute

    premium_icon Motorcyclist suing for $2.5m after hit by ute

    Crime A MOTORCYCLIST has filed a lawsuit for more than $2.5 million after a ute hit him when he was stopped on the side of the road.

    Rare winter rain comes at perfect time for CQ grazier

    premium_icon Rare winter rain comes at perfect time for CQ grazier

    News "We had our fingers crossed”

    • 10th Jun 2019 5:49 AM
    How one Yeppoon woman's vision caught royal attention

    premium_icon How one Yeppoon woman's vision caught royal attention

    News CQUniversity professor's service earns recognition from the Queen

    1.2km asbestos water line holds up construction works

    premium_icon 1.2km asbestos water line holds up construction works

    Council News The works were scheduled to be completed last month