The Bold, the Bad and the Ugly at Stockland

Michael Cunningham and Lochlan Charmers at the Royal Australian Mint's pop up shop in Stockland Jann Houley

When asked to name a bushranger, Michael Gallagher and Lochlan Chalmers said "Ned Kelly... and Ned Kelly.”

The friends dropped in on the Royal Australian Mint's pop up venue while shopping in Stockland yesterday.

Mr Gallagher said he only collects broken skateboards, and Mr Chalmers, who is an artist, collects artwork on himself, in the form of tattoos.

But they can see the appeal which draws many people to collect coin series.

Samples of The Royal Australian Mint's The Bold, The Bad and The Ugly 2019 coin series Jann Houley

"They're very unique and all different,” Mr Chalmers said.

The Mobile Mint team were in town for one day only, to showcase its The Bold, The Bad, and the Ugly Roadshow.

It recognises the lasting impact which the bushranging era had on Australia, including its role in shaping Australian art, literature, music and the myth of the Aussie larrikin.

Detroit Gurnick and Madison Dickson from Yeppoon at the Royal Australian Mint's pop up shop Jann Houley

The bushrangers depicted include 'Brave' Ben Hall, 'Captain Moonlite', the Kenniff brothers, 'Mad Dog' Morgan, 'Moondyne Joe' and 'Captain Thuunderbolt and the Captain's Lady'.

Shoppers had the chance to strike a counterstamp onto their own currency, or to swap out plain coins for the more decorative commemorative editions.

The roadshow will visit Mackay (19 June) and Townsville (21 June).