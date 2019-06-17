The Bold, the Bad and the Ugly at Stockland
When asked to name a bushranger, Michael Gallagher and Lochlan Chalmers said "Ned Kelly... and Ned Kelly.”
The friends dropped in on the Royal Australian Mint's pop up venue while shopping in Stockland yesterday.
Mr Gallagher said he only collects broken skateboards, and Mr Chalmers, who is an artist, collects artwork on himself, in the form of tattoos.
But they can see the appeal which draws many people to collect coin series.
"They're very unique and all different,” Mr Chalmers said.
The Mobile Mint team were in town for one day only, to showcase its The Bold, The Bad, and the Ugly Roadshow.
It recognises the lasting impact which the bushranging era had on Australia, including its role in shaping Australian art, literature, music and the myth of the Aussie larrikin.
The bushrangers depicted include 'Brave' Ben Hall, 'Captain Moonlite', the Kenniff brothers, 'Mad Dog' Morgan, 'Moondyne Joe' and 'Captain Thuunderbolt and the Captain's Lady'.
Shoppers had the chance to strike a counterstamp onto their own currency, or to swap out plain coins for the more decorative commemorative editions.
The roadshow will visit Mackay (19 June) and Townsville (21 June).