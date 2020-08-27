St Brendan’s Jett Manion, pictured in action against The Cathedral College on Tuesday, was one of the team’s best during the Cowboys Challenge. Photo: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan’s have finished a creditable third in the Cowboys Challenge after the result they needed in Mackay’s local derby did not fall their way.

Mackay State High had to beat Mercy College yesterday for the Yeppoon side to make the grand final, but Mercy won 18-6.

St Brendan’s coach Dallas Williams said it had been an impressive campaign from his side, which had three wins from five games.

They defeated Mackay State High 22-16 in Round 2 and Kirwan State High 24-18 in Round 4.

Their third win came in Round 5 in the local derby against The Cathedral College at Browne Park on Tuesday.

Sebastian Nona scored a double, while Zac Sainsbury, Callan Campbell, Jackson Miller and Alister Lasker also ran in tries in the 26-12 victory.

St Brendan’s were beaten by Ignatius Park (26-10) and Mercy College (20-16), the two teams that have qualified for the final.

St Brendan’s Mitch Baker runs into the TCC defence in the Cowboys Challenge game at Browne Park. Photo: Jann Houley

They met competition favourites Ignatius Park in their first game and Williams said that really steeled his players for what was to come.

“This set the benchmark for the remainder of the season, with the team going on to score great wins against Mackay SHS, The Cathedral College and Kirwan SHS and a last-minute loss to Mercy College,” he said.

“The boys can take a lot from the season.

“There were quite a number of fantastic individual performances across the five weeks from Hoani Harris, Mack Nixon, Jett Manion and Jackson Miller.

“However, rugby league is a team game and requires the whole squad to do their part and this was clear to see in every game the boys played.”

Williams thanked Andrew Lawrence, Blake Henley and Luke Guinane for their help in preparing the team.

The Cathedral College finished fifth in the Cowboys Challenge.

