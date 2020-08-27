Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Brendan’s Jett Manion, pictured in action against The Cathedral College on Tuesday, was one of the team’s best during the Cowboys Challenge. Photo: Jann Houley
St Brendan’s Jett Manion, pictured in action against The Cathedral College on Tuesday, was one of the team’s best during the Cowboys Challenge. Photo: Jann Houley
Sport

‘The boys can take a lot from the season’

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
27th Aug 2020 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan’s have finished a creditable third in the Cowboys Challenge after the result they needed in Mackay’s local derby did not fall their way.

Mackay State High had to beat Mercy College yesterday for the Yeppoon side to make the grand final, but Mercy won 18-6.

Photos
View Gallery

St Brendan’s coach Dallas Williams said it had been an impressive campaign from his side, which had three wins from five games.

They defeated Mackay State High 22-16 in Round 2 and Kirwan State High 24-18 in Round 4.

Their third win came in Round 5 in the local derby against The Cathedral College at Browne Park on Tuesday.

Watch the replay of the game here

Sebastian Nona scored a double, while Zac Sainsbury, Callan Campbell, Jackson Miller and Alister Lasker also ran in tries in the 26-12 victory.

St Brendan’s were beaten by Ignatius Park (26-10) and Mercy College (20-16), the two teams that have qualified for the final.

St Brendan’s Mitch Baker runs into the TCC defence in the Cowboys Challenge game at Browne Park. Photo: Jann Houley
St Brendan’s Mitch Baker runs into the TCC defence in the Cowboys Challenge game at Browne Park. Photo: Jann Houley

They met competition favourites Ignatius Park in their first game and Williams said that really steeled his players for what was to come.

“This set the benchmark for the remainder of the season, with the team going on to score great wins against Mackay SHS, The Cathedral College and Kirwan SHS and a last-minute loss to Mercy College,” he said.

“The boys can take a lot from the season.

“There were quite a number of fantastic individual performances across the five weeks from Hoani Harris, Mack Nixon, Jett Manion and Jackson Miller.

“However, rugby league is a team game and requires the whole squad to do their part and this was clear to see in every game the boys played.”

Williams thanked Andrew Lawrence, Blake Henley and Luke Guinane for their help in preparing the team.

The Cathedral College finished fifth in the Cowboys Challenge.

More stories

TCC vs St Brendan’s: ‘It had everything except the crowd’

PAYNE CUP: Kununurra kid brings X-factor for St Brendan’s

Why this jersey will mean so much to St Brendan’s players

cowboys challenge dallas williams ignatius park college kirwan state high school mackay state high school mercy college mackay rugby league st brendan's college the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT LIST: 75 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 75 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of 75 people appearing in Rockhampton’s Supreme, District and Magistrates courts today.

        New Mount Morgan mountain bike trails to be named

        Premium Content New Mount Morgan mountain bike trails to be named

        Cycling & MTB The project includes five trails of various difficulties to go around the dam and...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Wednesday’s big stories including a...

        Adani launches legal proceedings against anti-coal activist

        Premium Content Adani launches legal proceedings against anti-coal activist

        News Adani says the legal action against the activist was to protect their right to...