The brains behind two mega Rocky projects

FROM humble basement beginnings, to Rockhampton's go-to for top shelf projects, McMurtrie Consulting Engineers are leaving a lasting impression on their home city.

For over 15 years, McMurtrie Consulting Engineers have provided unparalleled service to the CQ region.

Ian and Denise McMurtrie started out as a husband and wife team in the family home, and are now directors of the largest locally owned engineering consultancy firm in Rockhampton.

Built from the ground up, operation's manager Lachlan McMurtrie spoke with a satisfaction of how his father's business has continued to grow over the years.

McMurtrie Consulting Engineers operations manager Lachlan McMurtrie. Levi Appleton

In recent times significant projects such as Alf Larson Park Miriam Vale, Kershaw Gardens, Rockhampton Riverbank, and haul route traffic planning and approvals for the Mt Morgan Mine revitalisation have been highlights.

"We've been around for over 15 years as a local company, my Dad actually started it from home with Mum doing the admin,” Lachlan said.

"In the last two years we have really grown, increasing our capacity to offer structural engineering to complement our civil team. We strive to employ local people and try to look after the community. We have a cadet program that we work with to assist uni students and give them full-time work while completing their degrees.

"Hiring local people who believe in what we are trying to do and leave a lasting impression on the place. It is well worth the investment.

Rockhampton Riverbank Re-development project. Levi Appleton

"It is about finding that balance by hiring the right staff experience and also investing in youth and energy. Their mentoring of our junior staff has taken the firm to a higher level”

While high-profile projects are welcomed, McMurtrie Engineers haven't forgotten the core of their business - families. No job is too big, or too small.

On completion of stage one of the $36m Riverbank re-development, the McMurtrie team took time to visit the site.

They might not have placed the bricks or screwed in the bolts, but their passion for their work, and belief in the community are imprinted on Rockhampton.

That, in itself is priceless.

Alf Larson-Lions Park, Miriam Vale. Levi Appleton

"We definitely believe in the projects and spend the time to get them right. We want it to be around for a long time and I believe the results speak for themselves,” he said.

"It is satisfying to be able to walk along Quay Street and for the younger guys they can tell their kids and family that they helped build it.

"Kershaw Gardens redevelopment will also be a focus of visitors to our city and another source of company pride.

"As locals, we have a vested interest in these projects and ensuring their success that other consultants may not.

"We are still very keen to do the basic family projects. We tend not to say no and won't close the door to them.”

Rockhampton Regional Council need praise for having faith in a local business to lead the way for these massive projects.

Not only is a boost for the local economy but places more confidence into businesses who are proud of their region.