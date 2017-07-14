The broken election promise that's hurting our region

BROKEN PROMISE: CQ Radiology Managing Director Dr Siavash Es'haghi says government needs to fix Medicare. Photo: Daniel Harkin / The Morning Bulletin

A BROKEN promise by the federal government to fix Medicare funding has been blamed by a CQ radiologist for creating a situation where patients are skipping potentially life saving scans due to increasing test costs.

CQ Radiology's Dr Siavash Es'haghi accused the Turnbull government of reneging on a pre-election promise to fix Medicare by indexing funding for radiology services which had been frozen for the past 19 years.

He said it was disappointing there wasn't meaningful changes to Medicare in the the latest federal budget with an increase Medicare funding allocated in three years time for 7% of the available scans - neglecting funding assistance for many vital cancer detecting scans.

"Radiology has always remained a forgotten speciality and Medicare is not keeping up with inflation and the ever increasing cost in delivering radiology services,” Dr Siavash Es'haghi said.

"There has been a significant increase in labour costs, rent, electricity, equipment and new technology.

"This cost has been continually absorbed by the radiology companies and therefore there has been continuous pressure on these companies to be able to deliver these services, particularly in regional towns.

"We provide radiology services in all CQ hospitals, in particular Gladstone, Rockhampton, Emerald, Biloela and we have seen how increasing costs affects the delivery of these services.”

As increasing costs to sustain testing in regional areas are being passed onto the consumers, Dr Es'haghi is seeing several patients each week in financial hardship opting to avoid being tested.

"We find that this is unfair to these communities, this is not right how Medicare has ignored the people in these areas,” he said.

With patients avoiding testing, he said it was resulting in worse health consequences and an increased burden on the health system down the track.

TESTING VITAL: CQ Radiology Managing Director Dr Siavash Es'haghi believes it's essential for people to be able to afford life saving tests. John McCutcheon

After years fruitlessly lobbying of the government for changes to occur and no respite in sight, Dr Es'haghi said this unjust situation needed to be brought to the attention of the community.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt defended the government's approach towards Medicare funding.

"The agreement with the diagnostic imaging sector was either to keep the bulk billing incentive or to re-index. We've done both,” Mr Hunt said.

"As part of a $957 million package, the government will retain the bulk-billing incentives for pathology and diagnostic imaging, including blood tests, x-rays, scans and pap smears.”

He said they would also introduce indexation for targeted diagnostic imaging services including mammography, fluoroscopy, CT scans and interventional procedures, from 1 July 2020 - for the first time since 2004.

"Indexation of the targeted diagnostic imaging services will cost nearly $700 million in Medicare benefits over 10 years,” Mr Hunt said.

Minister Hunt accused Labor of refusing to make a commitment to support any re-indexation for diagnostic imaging.