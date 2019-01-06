JonBenet’s brother settles $1bn lawsuit

Burke Ramsey has settled his $750 million defamation suit with CBS. Picture: Supplied

A $750 million ($A1.05 billion) defamation lawsuit filed against American TV network CBS by the brother of JonBenet Ramsey has been settled, according to the .

The Daily Camera reported that court records show that a Michigan Circuit Court judge on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by Burke Ramsey, 32, in December 2016.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

The lawsuit said that Burke Ramsey's reputation was ruined after a television series suggested he killed his 6-year-old sister more than two decades ago.

JonBenet Ramsey's brother, Burke Ramsey, appeared on the Dr Phil show and stated that he did not murder his sister. Picture: Dr Phil

In the lawsuit, Ramsey claimed that the network, its production company and the experts interviewed in the series on the unsolved murder conspired to defame him for publicity and profit.

The series, called The Case of JonBenet Ramsey, aired in September ahead of the 20th anniversary of JonBenet's death.

A spokesman for producers of the TV program said in a statement that "an amicable resolution of their differences" has been reached.

The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado, on December 26, 1996.

Murdered child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey. Picture: Wikipedia

A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence. But the district attorney overseeing the case said it was premature to exonerate the Ramseys and ordered additional tests using new DNA testing technology that authorities hope will further the investigation.

Police collected and studied thousands of pieces of evidence and say the case remains open.

CBS spokespeople and lawyers declined to comment on the lawsuit, which is the second Burke Ramsey filed over the television series.

In October 2016, Ramsey sued a forensic pathologist featured on the show who said he bludgeoned his sister to death.

Screengrab from the TV show The Case of JonBenet Ramsey shows video of Burke Ramsey discussing his sister’s death. Picture: Supplied

The pathologist was also named in the latest lawsuit, which was filed in Michigan, where Burke Ramsey lives.

The new lawsuit says CBS and its featured experts set out to conduct a "sham reinvestigation" of the murder with "the preconceived storyline" that Ramsey killed his sister and conspired with his parents to cover it up.

"The accusation that Burke Ramsey killed his sister was based on a compilation of lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenet Ramsey," the lawsuit says.

