The builder making his way up the industry ranks

BT Builders were awarded the Master Builders CQ 2019 Tourism and Leisure Facility up to $10million for the Mt Archer revitalisation works. Picture: BT Builders

BT Builders were awarded the Master Builders CQ 2019 Tourism and Leisure Facility up to $10million for the Mt Archer revitalisation works. Picture: BT Builders

With a strong footing in the Central Queensland building industry, Boyd Hall of BT Builders was recently recognised as ‘The Rising Star’ at the Master Builders Central Queensland 2019 awards.

Mr Hall has had his building license for seven years, starting out with Bell Thomasson Builders.

BT Builders were awarded the Master Builders CQ 2019 Tourism and Leisure Facility up to $10million for the Mt Archer revitalisation works. Picture: BT Builders

As the directors of the business retired in 2015, Mr Hall decided to start up his own business.

He was already running projects and jobs so it seemed to be a natural progression.

“I just wanted the challenge of running my company and the work,” he said.

Mr Hall received three awards overall including the Education facility under $10m for St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School kindergarten in North Rockhampton and the Tourism and Leisure Facility up to $10m for the Mt Archer revitalisation works.

The Mt Archer revitalisation works included the amphitheatre lookout, concrete paths and skywalk.

Boyd Hall from BT Builders receiving the Rising Star award at the Master Builders CQ 2019 Awards from MP Michelle Landry. Picture: Contributed

“It was a surprise,” he said.

“It’s good to be recognised for the awards particularly in the challenging market around the Rocky region at the moment.”

Mr Hall said in the last few years the local building industry had seen some downturn in the economy.

“It hasn’t been as bright and shiny as everyone makes it out to be but we have been fortunate to whether it quite well,” he said.

The key to success Mr Hall has found was to diverse the work you offer, by doing both commercial and domestic.

Allies Early Learning Centre upgrades by BT Builders. Picture: BT Builders

Commercial work is Mr Hall’s expertise and personal favourite, as it is more challenging as you need to consult with engineers and architects.

Other commercial works by BT Builders include Gracemere Family Medical Centre build, McGrath Real Estate office fitout, bird aviaries constuction at the Rockhampton Zoo and amenities at Rockhampton Showgrounds and in Ann St.

The Mt Archer works was one of those challenging jobs.

The skywalk itself was 140 metres long and six metres high at the highest point.

While it isn’t a national park, it is in bushland in a conservation area so they had to be mindful of the natural flora and fauna.

Zoo enclosure at Rockhampton Zoo by BT Builders. Picture: BT Builders

“It was a great job, challenging working on the side of a mountain, the general terrain, the complexity and the iconic lookout,” he said.

While he received the award for the St Anthony’s school, BT Builders have also completed works at The Catherdral College for its outdoor covered area, stage one of St Brendan’s Hall and an outdoor learning area at Sacred Heart School.

Work by BT Builders at St Joseph's Wandal. Picture: BT Builders

Reflecting on commercial projects he has done lately, Mr Hall said he was seeing more detailed designs.

“Years ago the jobs were quite simple in their designs but they have have more architectural flair now with high ceilings, curved walls, different angles within the building themselves,” he said.

BT Builders supports a team of 10 staff from builders/carpenters, an occupational health and safety officer and a office manager.

Boyd Hall of BT Builders Rockhampton was awarded the Rising Star award at the Master Builders CQ Awards for 2019. Picture: BT Builders

Mr Hall is busy himself behind the scenes managing projects, communicating with clients and finding the next job. What sets his company apart is the closeness he has with his clients.

“If something goes wrong they can come to me rather than through a contractor or project manager,” he said.

“It’s a bit more person-ability, we make sure the clients can go directly to me.”

And there is nothing better than completing a job and achieving what the client was looking for.