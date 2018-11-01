The Bully compares CQ's rainfall winners and losers

CQ RAINFALL: Comparison for October and yearly totals this year for places around CQ.

CQ RAINFALL: Comparison for October and yearly totals this year for places around CQ. Bureau of Meteorology

WITH welcome rain splashing into rain gauges over the past week, it is worth reviewing how CQ's population centres are progressing compared with average rainfall records.

Rockhampton missed out on the majority of the storm action with the 36mm recorded in October down almost 14mm on the monthly average.

The miserly total of 342 mm collected so far this year is almost half what the average (640 mm) would be going into November in a normal year.

For the month of October, Yeppoon mirrored Rockhampton's statistics, down almost 15 mm on average.

Comparing annual averages, Yeppoon has collected 135 mm less than they would have gather by November in an average year.

Looking west, Blackwater received better than average rainfall with nearly twice the average rainfall for the month and an extra 41 mm for the year.

As there was only six years of rainfall data in Blackwater, this result could be attributed to a statistical skew.

Storm activity hotspot Emerald gathered 2.5 times the usual October total with 104 mm but it is still slightly down compared to the annual average.

Sadly Biloela missed the good rain, down 13 mm for the month and 119 mm less than average for the year.

Smashed by a storm cell direct hit last week, Moranbah's 34.1 mm for October was healthily above average.

Unfortunately the mining town is still 191 mm down compared to the yearly average.