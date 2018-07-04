The Bully tackles 'Australia's hottest burger' challenge

BRAVERY OR STUPIDITY: The Morning Bulletin's Leighton Smith and Andrew Jefferson ready to tackle the Double Decker Death Wish Burger at Burger Urge.

WORD is spreading like wildfire around CQ about a fabled Double Decker Death Wish burger dubbed "the hottest in Australia".

Determined to test the strength of the claim, two The Morning Bulletin journalists with grumbling stomachs and a sense of trepidation, sauntered into Burger Urge Stockland today to take up the meaty challenge.

Burger Urge manager Cody Ruhle wasn't taking any chances making burger challenge participants sign a waiver and wear personal protective equipment including gloves and safety glasses.

The precautions were justified given that the world's hottest chilli, the Carolina Reaper, was combined into a Habenero chill mix, which was supplemented by Jalapenos and a healthy dollop of 'Death Sauce', comprising of Spicey Sanchez and Sriracha Spicey Chilli sauces.

Mr Ruhle said this week they had sold about 50 of the taste bud torching burgers and ominously added that all but four of the attempts had ended in tears.

Sitting at the table with a precautionary milkshake on standby and past the point of no return, the famished journos dove into their burgers with gusto.

The tears started to leak, sweat began to bead on the brow but the burgers were eventually chewed into submission.

There was some lip numbness and a lingering mouth burn but it seemed like the bulk of the spicy heat was absorbed by the meat and burger.

The burger is certainly not for chilli eating lightweights but seasoned hot food eaters should feel confident taking it on.

Mr Ruhle said there had been a great response in the community for the special burger promotion which was due to end on Friday afternoon.

"A lot of people start to cry and sweat up and they get milkshakes on the side to help them go down," Mr Ruhle said.

He said Burger Urge has a special burger promotion every couple of months, with often politically themed names including the Fat Elvis, the Donald Trump, Mrs Clinton and the Barnaby Joyce.

