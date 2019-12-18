‘The car started flipping’: Yeppoon man’s lucky escape

CAR CRASH: Regan Etherington rolled three times on Tanby Rd after losing control of the car.

YEPPOON man Regan Etherington drove his Jeep for the last time on Tuesday.

When his left tyre slightly went off the road he was unable to regain control and his car was a write-off.

He rolled three times on Tanby Rd after losing control of the car.

“I was conscious while everything happened,” Regan said.

“The car started flipping.”

He was on his way to work and had been driving for about 30 minutes when he crashed at 5.40am.

The car landed on its roof but Regan wasn’t trapped.

“After the car was still I pushed up on the roof because I was upside down and unbuckled my seat belt and crawled out of the car,” he said.

While Facebook users were quick to accuse Regan of speeding, he said he was driving 10 kilometres below the speed limit.

A lady driving the car behind Regan stopped and waited with him for Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics to arrive.

“A really nice lady pulled over to help me. She let me sit in her car until the ambulance came,” he said.

Despite the roof of the car partially collapsing, Regan didn’t break any bones.

He was taken to hospital with grazes but said he would never buy a Jeep again.