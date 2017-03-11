The Caves house fire appears to have sparked in roof

UPDATE, 9.55AM: INITIAL reports indicate a fire at an address in The Caves appears to have started in the solar panels.

The Queensland Fire and Emeregency Services and The Caves Rural Fire Brigade were called to respond in the last hour, with reports of smoke coming from the roof.

It is believed the home is on Fourteen Mile Rd, The Caves and all occupants are out of the house.

The fire is now extinguished and firefighters remain on scene.

9.40AM: A HOUSE fire has broken out at an address in The Caves.

It is believed the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service and The Caves Rural Fire Brigade are responding.

Initial reports indicate all people are out of the house, and flames are visible on the roof.

More to come on this incident.

The blaze breaks out as one QFES crew attend a bush fire in Bouldercombe.

The QFES were alerted at 8.38am to a vegetation fire at 9 Aremby Rd, Bouldercombe.

The QFES warn smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.