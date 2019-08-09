The Caves Rural Fire Brigade recognised for bravery

VOLUNTEERS of The Caves Rural Fire Brigade have been recognised for their bravery and commitment during last year's unprecedented and devastating Central Queensland bushfires.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said The Caves Rural Fire Brigade was honoured with the Commissioner's Outstanding Award at a ceremony today in Brisbane.

"The Commissioner's Outstanding Award is an exceptional honour recognising those who have exceeded the core expectations of the emergency services,” Mr Crawford said.

"And, that's exactly what the volunteers of The Caves Rural Fire Bridge did over eight challenging days during last year's devastating Central Queensland bushfire emergency.

"Through courage and sheer determination, the volunteer brigade put up an inspiring battle to contain relentless fires at The Caves and Mount Larcom to win the admiration and appreciation of the entire state.”

The Caves Rural Fire Brigade's first officer Brad Kingston, Josh Whitcombe, Jeff Farrell and Jenny Kingston each received the coveted Commissioner's Outstanding and Performance awards.

"QFES faced an unprecedented and extraordinary bushfire crisis late last year and I can't think more deserving recipients of the Commissioner's highest awards honour than The Caves Rural Fire Brigade,” Mr Crawford said.

"On behalf of Queensland, thank you for your courage and resilience.”

Earlier this year, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga singled out The Caves Rural Fire Brigade for praise in the Queensland Parliament.

"For many Central Queensland residents, the bushfires were a traumatic experience, yet there are those like the members of The Caves Rural Fire Brigade who put their lives on the line to protect others,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The Caves Rural Fire Brigade, QFES staff and SES volunteers did an incredible job to keep communities safe.

"It's impossible to repay the members of The Caves Rural Fire Brigade for their bravery, but today's Commissioner's Outstanding Award goes some way to expressing the community's gratitude for their actions, many of whom made financial sacrifices to fight the unprecedented fires.”

Member for Aspley Bart Mellish helped present the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner's Awards for 2019 on behalf of Minister Crawford.

"The QFES Commissioner's Awards for Excellence recognise members of QFES who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the service,” Mr Mellish said.

"Being prepared for the unexpected is an important part of the work QFES does in building connected, capable and resilient communities.

"Each of this year's award recipients has gone above and beyond with commitment and determination to keep communities across Queensland safe.”

Five recipients were awarded the Commissioner's Award for Excellence across categories of customer focus, performance, leadership, innovation and sustainability, with highly commended awards also presented to worthy recipients.

Acting QFES Commissioner Mike Wassing said the ceremony was a perfect opportunity to acknowledge a wealth of dedicated individuals across the emergency services.

"Our award recipients come from all over Queensland and many different parts of QFES,” Mr Wassing said.

"However, while members of the QFES family undertake a range of different roles, they all share the same goal - to work with and support the community during times of emergency.

"It is fantastic to know we can rely on our devoted staff and volunteers from all over Queensland, who work in collaboration with their communities to ensure our state is resilient in the face of disaster.”