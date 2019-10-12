The changing beast of the cattle market

CATTLE quality and prices will continue to decline unless Central Queensland gets rain, according to Meat and Livestock Australia market report writer Richard Thomson.

Mr Thomson attended the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange at Gracemere on Friday and said the lack of feed and water was affecting the industry.

“Quality (of cattle) is not as good as last week,” he said.

He said prices had also dropped within the week.

While dry conditions commonly affect the market at this time of year, the present standard was noticeably worse, according to Mr Thomson.

“There’s more mixed cattle and lighter conditioned cattle,” he said.

Farmers were offloading less cattle at a time, which made buying conditions worse because buyers were unable to purchase a considerable amount of similar cattle, said Mr Thomson.

He said prices were also cheaper this year than 2018 but less people were buying.

While current conditions were grim, he said the market would pick up with in good weather.

“Rain will make a big difference in supply and demand,” he said.

“If you’ve got plenty of feed you’ll get more blokes buying cattle.”

Rockhampton has a 90 per cent chance of rain on Saturday but the chance reduces to 5 per cent until Thursday October 17.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to be in the early 30s at the start of next week before rising to 35 degrees.