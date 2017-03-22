Rocky bouncer: 'We're not there to punch someone's lights out'

SAFETY FIRST: Security guards are increasingly being trained to focus on proactive measures.

A SEASONED security professional talks about why 'bouncers' have been re-branded as 'crowd controllers' thanks to an increased focus on proactive measures and duty of care.

Patlaw Security Rockhampton's Cameron Turner, has seen the industry change over the past 15 years and said strict requirements had overhauled the industry.

"Many years ago, security licences were just a bit of photocopied, laminated paper with your picture pretty much stuck to it," he said.

"Probably about 10 years ago, they really went through the security industry and brought in all these new qualifications and licensing requirements, including finger print checking.

"The industry overall has been cleaned up pretty well - most of the training we've found locally seems to be pretty good."

Earlier this week a 21-year-old security guard spoke anonymously to the Queensland Times about the dangers of working in the industry.

He said he'd been spat on, hit and threatened outside of work, but helping people made the job worth it.

Bouncers earned their name from their tendency to bounce punters "wall-to-wall" before evicting them, but Mr Turner said now the safety of patrons comes first.

"You've got that duty of care to look after people," he said.

"You're not there to punch someone's lights out, you're there to try and restrain them and help them for their own good because people get on the turps sometimes... it's nothing personal.

"It's just being a bit more proactive with things and actually helping people rather then doing what they (security guards) used to do - restraining them and throwing them away."

Mr Turner also said guards look out for women in vulnerable situations, remove them from dangerous situations and make sure they get home safely.

Traditionally, the role of security guards was filled by men, but Mr Turner said a gender shift in the industry was having a positive effect.

"It was a predominately male industry, but we've found females play a really major role," Mr Turner said.

"It's a lot more diverse with different backgrounds, which is really good... we're there to care for people."