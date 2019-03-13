The child sex abuse allegations too horrific to publish

A couple have pleaded not guilty in Maroochydore District Court to abusing their respective children.

THE girls were just toddlers, no older than three, when they were allegedly subjected to harrowing sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

The details of the alleged crimes are of the most horrific and unforgiving nature - so horrific, we refuse to publish them.

It is not often, if ever, we choose to withhold accusations from court proceedings.

But today is one of those days.

The trial of the couple - who can't be named to protect the identities of their respective children - started yesterday in Maroochydore District Court where the pair pleaded not guilty to a string of sexual abuse charges.

The man faces 29 charges allegedly committed at various Sunshine Coast addresses on unknown dates between 2008 and 2013, six of which his partner is accused of being involved in with her young daughter on unknown dates between 2011 and 2013.

It took more than half an hour for the charges to be read to the court before a jury of 14 - with two reserve jurors - was empanelled and told they could be required for up to three weeks.

As each charge was put to the couple, they would lean forward into the microphone and loudly proclaim, 'not-guilty your Honour'.

The male defendant's ex-wife was involved in some of the offences against their children and she will testify against him and his new partner.

In his opening statement, Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings told the court the man and his ex-wife met when they were 12 and by 16 were in a relationship.

They went on to have two daughters, who the Daily will refer to as Child A and Child B.

Their marriage evolved into an "open relationship" where they were "at liberty to take sexual partners outside their marriage", Mr Cummings said.

They would have sex with other people, both alone and as a couple, until the situation caused arguments and the wife stopped participating.

In the course of the man having relationships outside the marriage, he met the female defendant and she moved into the family home with her daughter (Child C).

The man and his wife broke up in 2013 and she left the house along with their children.

Mr Cummings said the man's ex-wife alleged he had spoken to her about wanting to get their daughters involved in "sexual activities" and made her demonstrate an act in front of Child A.

He's further accused of asking Child A if she wanted to have sex with him.

The alleged offences against Child A began when she was aged between three and four and involved rape, attempted rape and indecent treatment.

The abuse against Child B allegedly started when she was three and ended when she was five.

Her father is accused of raping her four times as well as indecently dealing and maintaining an unlawful relationship with her.

The female defendant's daughter, Child C, was allegedly abused from the age of almost four.

The girl was allegedly raped four times - three counts of which her mother is co-accused.

Her mother and the male defendant are further accused of maintaining an unlawful relationship with the child as well as indecently dealing with her.

More than 15 hours of pre-recorded evidence with the three girls will be shown to the jury.

The Crown is expected to call 12 witnesses over the course of the trial, including police officers, child safety officers and a paediatrician.