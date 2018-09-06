The confronting reality of protecting our children

Queensland Child Protection Week: Protecting children is up to all of us.

*WARNING - THIS STORY HAS CONFRONTING CONTENT*

MEMBERS of Queensland Police's Child Protection Investigation Unit shared stories of their best days on the job to mark Child Protection Week.

Working in confronting situations on a day to day basis, one officer said the "best day” happened in the lead up to Christmas last year.

"I'd spent a good couple of years involved with an 11-year-old female victim,” the officer recounted.

"She had basically been sexually offended against by her step father for a period of four years, so very young, very vulnerable.

He said the man was charged and went through the the court process for a year and a half, he was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in jail.

"That child came in just prior to Christmas with a nice card, saying 'thank you very much for what you did', and I was very grateful for that.

Another officer said after responding to complaint from a 16-year-old who had fallen pregnant after being raped, they arrested the offender and today was his best day on the job was the first day the offender faced justice in court.

Those were two of the harrowing stories told when officers sat down to speak about their experiences and what it means to work in the Child Protection Investigation Units as mark Child Protection Week.

Protecting children means a lot of different things to a great many people, but to the police officers who work at the frontline of child victim-based crimes, protecting children is the reason they get up every morning.

These officers see the worst of the worst, become intertwined in the terribly sad stories and witness first-hand the trauma that extends far beyond the day of the crime.

They are investigators, they are listeners and they are often the foundation of support for the victim who takes the bravest step to stand up and speak out.

We are using this week as a way to thank these men and women, to shine a light on the officers across the state working in the Child Protection Investigation Units for their commitment, their drive and the countless hours they spend working to keep the most vulnerable members of our community - our children, safe.

We thank the officers for their honesty and the time they took to share their stories with us.

We realise this topic may be sensitive to some and may cause some negative emotion, however we encourage you to start positive communication. To speak with your children and develop open and honest communication with them.

By starting this wave small and building it slowly it is our hope that by the time it reaches a child victim who has never had the courage to speak up before, they find their strength.

