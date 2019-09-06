The course preparing nurses for the toughest situations

CORRECTIONS: Clinical nurse coordinator Donna-Marie Bloice and CQUniversity Deputy Dean Learning and Teaching from the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences Dr Julie Bradshaw have rolled out a new nursing course.

QUEENSLAND'S eighth largest prison is still expanding and is only a few kilometres out of the city, and CQUniversity has found a way to tap opportunities from the centre

A gap in the national market has seen the creation of an Australia-first Correctional Nursing Graduate Certificate for CQUniversity which will be launched in the first term of 2020.

The postgraduate course will give working nurses seeking employment in correctional services the essential knowledge and skills to provide high-quality treatment to inmates.

Clinical nurse coordinator and assistant developer of the new course, Donna-Marie Bloice, said she was looking forward to finally seeing the course roll out.

"This course has been a long time coming and something definitely needed in the market as there's nothing else like it available in Australia,” Ms Bloice said.

"Correctional nursing has never been recognised as really glamorous and it's certainly never been recognised as a speciality before but it is a speciality and is every bit as important in a health field as intensive care nursing or midwifery which is why I wanted it to become recognised professionally.”

The new course will be delivered via distance learning and made available for registered nurses or hospital-trained nurses.

The certificate will constructed of four units including jail craft, alcohol and other drugs, optimising health in the correctional setting and understanding offenders.

Ms Bloice said any registered nurse is eligible to be employed as a correctional nurse however she said that could change in the future.

"Our nurses might be a graduate nurse, an early career nurse and nurses who come out thinking that working in a prison environment is like primary health care but in actual fact there's all the complications that come with working in that environment from all the escalating behaviours to the drug use and other problems that they're not confronted with in a ward environment or a super clinic,” she said.

"There's quite a lot of learning and quite an attrition rate because they realise they can't deal with that kind of behaviour.

"I'm hoping that by having completed this course, a nurse coming in will understand the environment instead of being so frightened of it.

"So when the jobs are advertised, it will state that it would be a desirable qualification to possess or to be working towards.”

Deputy Dean Learning and Teaching Dr Julie Bradshaw said the GC in Correctional Nursing would give knowledge transferable outside the bounds of inmate care.

"There will be a focus on understanding offenders, why they are likely to offend and the effect of incarceration, in particular, how this relates to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population,” she said.

"Students will gain knowledge about licit and illicit drug use, harm minimisation strategies and treatment relevant to the prison environment.

"In particular, they will learn strategies to manage the impact of trauma on self and in the prisoner population,” she said.

"Completing this course will certainly help students better understand the prison system in a health context.”