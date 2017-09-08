The CQ drug dealer who sold his supply to school kids

DOING TIME: Nickolas Brooks won't be going pig hunting any time soon after being sent to jail for dealing drugs to minors.

THERE are few more sure-fire ways to see yourself doing time in jail than dealing drugs to minors.

That's what Emerald man Nickolas Robert Brooks, 25, found out on Wednesday as his parents tearfully watched him led away from the Rockhampton Supreme Court for a stint of hard time.

Brooks appeared both remorseful and resigned to the inevitable as he pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking a dangerous drug, one count of supplying a dangerous drug, three counts of supplying a dangerous drug to a minor, one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing a thing (phone) used in the commission of a crime.

Crown Prosecutor Greg Cummings described an escalating series of infringements in Brooks's criminal history including being an accomplice in a liquor store robbery, stealing a street sign, possessing drugs and drug utensils and receiving tainted property.

Mr Cummings said Brooks most serious run in with the law came about when was pulled over at 4am on June 20, 2016 in Emerald and his phone was subsequently examined.

Analysis of the 3,900 texts between April 3 and June 20, 2016, determined Brooks had been supplying methaphetamine (ice) and cannabis to 23 customers.

There were records of 36 transactions in quantities of ice weighing 0.1g to 1g valued between $320 -$650 and 1g to 14g of cannabis valued between $25 - $200.

The most concerning offences were the supply of cannabis to minors - twice to a 14-year-old and once to a 17-year-old.

EMERALD MAN: Nickolas Robert Brooks was sentenced to four years jail for supplying drugs. Contributed

The prosecutor said he was working as a drug runner for someone further up the supply chain as well as sourcing from different suppliers to conduct his his own drug business.

"Perhaps the most concerning thing of all was he was well aware of the risks of coming to the attention of the authorities and basically balanced against that risk,” Mr Cummings said.

"He doesn't seem to be dissuaded by court appearances and police attention during the trafficking period.”

To his credit, Mr Cummings said Brooks's last two drug tests on the 9th of March and the 10th of July 2017 were negative.

Defence Barrister Matt Heelan tendered positive letters of reference regarding Brooks along with a psychologist's report.

The report contained psychological evidence of Brooks's diagnosis with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as well as bipolar issues.

Mr Heelan said Brooks took Ritalin when he was growing up but when the treatment was discontinued, Brooks turned to other drugs.

"He experimented with drugs and reported that cannabis and amphetamines would give him a feeling of relief from his ADHD symptoms,” he said.

"However these symptoms would increase when he would come down off them, this led to repeated use.”

JAIL TIME: Nickolas Brooks is set to be released from jail on parole in November 2018. Contributed

He said his client had made genuine efforts at rehabilitation having been drug free for the last 12 months and had expressed his remorse and took responsibility for his actions.

Judge Duncan McMeekin noted Brook's criminal history was already three pages long and would become much longer if he didn't take control of his life.

He acknowledged Brook's judgment could have been impaired by his mental conditions with substance abuse probably contributing to his poor choices.

"Disturbing aged 17 and 14, dealing to a minor is a serious charge with a maximum sentence of life in prison.”

"Adults are supposed to protect children, not sell drugs to them,” Justice McMeekin said.

"Drug abuse is a scourge of the community and you're part of the problem.”

He congratulated Brooks on his rehabilitation efforts to remain drug free for the past 12 months and said he had good prospects if he continued on this course.

He sentenced Brooks to four years in prison, eligible for parole after 14 months.