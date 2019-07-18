Rocky doctor's 'guilt-free' energy drink goes global

ROCKHAMPTON eye surgeon Dr David Kitchen can now add multinational businessman to his impressive CV as he expands his company to South Korea.

Only a year ago, Dr Kitchen launched Kanguru, a "guilt-free", zero-sugar energy drink in to the local market.

Not one to do things by halves, he had global expansion in mind from the get-go with aims to move the product through Asia, Europe and the USA.

"I've looked into Western countries and Asian countries and I think that South Korea was a natural fit for Kanguru," he said.

One of the core botanicals in the drink is premium Korean red ginseng.

He said through Asia and South Korea specifically, many of the botanicals in the drink were already "quite well understood" and believed the drink will be suited to the local palate.

Dr Kitchen said the population of South Korea also made for a logical target market.

"There is 52 million people in South Korea, and half of those people live in Seoul (South Korean Capital)," he said.

"You automatically have a high population density.

Kanguru energy drink was founded by Rockhampton ophthalmologist, Dr David Kitchen.

"One of the hardest things about trading in Australia is the low population."

David Westall, a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods specialist, has been appointed to the key position of President for the Asia Pacific Region.

Mr Westall already resides in South Korea and Mr Kitchen believed he was the man to take Kangaru into the broader Asian market.

The company had the added head start of entering the Australian food and beverage market with the strict health regulations placed on consumables.

"Australia and New Zealand have the same food regulations - probably among the strictest in the world - if it passes muster here, its generally safe to assume it will make the grade in other countries," Dr Kitchen said.

South Koreans can expect the same tasting drink we experience here, and the only alterations will be to packaging, company structure and trademarking before entering the Asian market.

He believed Kanguru had potential to hit a niche market of people seeking a healthy alternative to the big brand energy drinks, after recently conducting trials in South Korea.

He also believed the Asian and South Korean market responded well to 'Australia' and 'Kangaroo' as a brand, both of which he hoped would work in Kanguru's favour.

"(Australian companies) like Qantas have a good standing amongst countries in the world," he said.

Kanguru energy drink is a finalist in two global awards.

"As an Australian-owned and operated energy drink, it was a natural progress for us to bust into other countries.

"It was just a matter of deciding whether to go into Asia or into The West."

So what is next for Kanguru's global ventures?

Dr Kitchen said cracking the US market was the next big ambition for the company.

"America is a very different sort of market," he said.

"Everything is bigger and cheaper - I think the product will resonate well over there but they will probably want a bigger can."

"There is a global push for healthier products and less sugar so I think we are very well positioned."

Kanguru is brewed and canned in South Australia and can be found in Drakes, Foodland, BP outlets and on Amazon.com.