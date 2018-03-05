The CQ knockers will always find something to complain about

CONVERSION TIME: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow is one of the civic leaders backing the Browne Park expansion.

CONVERSION TIME: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow is one of the civic leaders backing the Browne Park expansion. Leighton Smith

OPINION: EVERY time someone comes with a new idea the same knockers in Central Queensland will find something to complain about.

The idea of renovating Browne Park is a very smart idea.

Central Queensland needs a venue that will cater for larger crowds such as the 12/15 thousand they plan for.

Instead of flying over us entertainers and sporting bodies will land here.

STADIUM PLANNING: These are some of the design ideas being considered for the new Browne Park Stadium. Contributed

Being central is a plus there are many motel/hotels close by so the visitors can walk to the ground or use the shuttle bus they will no doubt have.

The people who live or stay overnight on the north side of Rocky can use the shuttle bus, drive or get dropped off with in 30 minutes of leaving home.

TALKING EXPANSION: Chairman of board of directors of Rockhampton Leagues Club Graeme Crow with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke are keen to see Browne Park developed. Contributed

People who attend the Rockhampton Show have the same parking problem but it doesn't deter them.

That's the benefit of living in a city the size of Rockhampton.

Central Queensland is the breeding ground for star players in the NRL.

If we can get NRL sides to play here in will benefit the younger rugby league players coming through the system by bring talent scouts to our games.

I would still prefer the original plan the CQ NRL Bid Team had at Vickie Park, if that can't happen Browne Park is the next best thing.

Playing at Browne Park on Sunday, August 24, 1970 are from left, Steve Crear, Baron Large and Butch Carlos.

Baron Large

Berserker