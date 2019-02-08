The CQ mine worker who took on the bank and won

Catherine Weatherall believes she can now manage the debt that once threatened her livelihood.

IN A STRANGE twist of fate, Catherine Weatherall an underground planner in the CQ mining industry, had an estimated $270,000 of debt wiped from her accounts after lengthy negotiations with her bank.

She received a call from Commonwealth Bank (CBA) on Wednesday morning and was told the bank would wipe all residual debts from multiple loans she held.

On Tuesday, The Morning Bulletin sat down with Ms Weatherall to discuss the crippling debt.

The hard working mother and grandmother said she normally doesn't like making a fuss but her livelihood was at stake and she was talked into approaching The Morning Bulletin by a friend.

Following the meeting with Ms Weatherall, The Morning Bulletin approached CBA for a response to the claims and overnight, the bank has wiped about $270,000 dollars from Ms Weatherall's overall debt.

"They called (on Wednesday morning) saying they were sorry about the stress they have caused me and said they were going to waiver all residual debts, including legal costs, on my three forfeited properties,” she said.

Ms Weatherall contacted The Morning Bulletin on Tuesday because she felt she had nowhere else to go.

For many, starting a property portfolio is a way to ensure a comfortable and stable livelihood for themselves and their family but for Ms Weatherall, it had proven be the opposite.

Since moving all of her finances, insurances and the management of her homes to CBA in 2011, Ms Weatherall had racked up over $500,000 in debt.

She told of how CBA began to unknowingly shift her loans between her four properties through a complexed system used by banks called cross-collateraliseing.

What she ended up with was six loans for four properties with around $55,000 worth of additional low deposit premiums and mortgage insurances and her finances quickly became unmanageable, despite once having $400,000 of equity on one of her homes.

This led Ms Weatherall to hand over three of her properties to CBA.

"In December 2018, I handed back two properties to and I also tried to hand back another that they wouldn't take because it was tenanted,” she said.

"I was forced to kick the tenants out or they faced losing their belongings as the bank took over the property.

"I now have one house remaining with an estimated debt of about $720,000.”

She said from the beginning she had acted on advise from the CBA.

She said they were often hard to reach or to obtain an appropriate response from, until it came time for them to chase up payments.

"They would give me advice like stop paying debts and claim financial hardship,” she said.

"I've since tried contacting financial hardship services and so far I have just been passed around with no one able to help me.

"I'm still talking to their lawyers and constantly being shifted between people, at one stage, they wouldn't give me the name or email address of the person I was talking to.”

She also said CBA had still not transferred ownership of the homes she handed over, meaning she was still expected to pay council rates and body corporate fees on properties she no longer owned.

Ms Weatherall was glad to hear the announcement of the Banking Royal Commission last year and hoped Monday's report would result in pressure on the CBA to overhaul their practices.

She was facing a dire situation, facing homelessness and bankruptcy with no way out.

"I'm stressed out of my head, I have to take pills to get to sleep,” Ms Weatherall said.

"It's impossible for me to continue and I can't see a future where I keep my own house.”

Despite this, Ms Weatherall continued to make payments to debt even though she believed some of it came from properties she has already forfeited.

The Morning Bulletin contacted the bank on her behalf and by Wednesday morning, she had received the call to wipe out $270,000 in debt.

Following Wednesday's phone call, Ms Weatherall said she now had three separate loans but was told by CBA that she would be provided help to manage the existing loans.

She said she was happy with the outcome but would still like to address the transfer of ownership as her former properties rates and body corporate fees continued to creep into the thousands.

Her fears of bankruptcy have been quelled for now following the much needed mercy from her bank, but Ms Weatherall still hopes CBA can further help by moving her debts into one manageable and centralised loan.

A spokesperson from CBA said they would continue to work with her and that her residential property was not under threat.

"We are sorry to hear about Ms Weatherall's experience. We've been working with her for around 12 months to assist her during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

"We have appointed a single point of contact within the Bank who can assist Ms Weatherall with her matters going forward.

"We can also confirm this matter never related to the customer's residential property. Commonwealth Bank has been providing Ms Weatherall with assistance regarding her investment loans.

"Taking possession of a property is always the last option after all other avenues have been exhausted and we work with customers to try to assist them with their financial situation.

"There are a number of steps we take before taking possession of a customer's property, which depending on circumstances may include providing short to medium-term assistance such as deferring or reducing payments and entering into repayment arrangements with customers.”