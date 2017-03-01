The CQ town that didn't have a hot, dry summer

RAINFALL: The image on the left is the average summer rainfall throughout Central Queensland based on a 30 year climatology from 1961 to 1990 compared with the image on the right which is the average rainfall from 2016 though to 2017.

MOST of Capricornia and Central Highlands had a "drier than average" summer, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Except one small CQ town. Springsure, which had higher than normal rainfall for the season.

Rockhampton's Acting Office Manager Benji Blunt said there had been high temperatures across the region over the summer, with some CQ towns breaking long-held records for their driest summers.

The Bureau of Meteorology weather station in Thangool recorded its driest summer on record since 1924 with just 69.8mm of rainfall recorded for the whole season.

Rockhampton and Yeppoon were also well below average.

"Rocky had 116mm of rain over the summer, the average is 382mm, so we are well short of that," Mr Blunt said.

"Yeppoon at 98.6mm is well short of its 608mm average for summer, so we are very dry.

"Most of Capricornia and Central Highlands was drier than the average, apart from Springsure, which, funnily enough, happened to be in the right spot for some storms.

"That's the nature of storm activity for you, they had a couple of beauties, which dropped some decent rain at times and they're running above average."

Other places have done okay with some storms over the season, such as Gladstone.

"Gladstone had 286mm and their average is 431mm so they're below but not as below as other places," Mr Blunt said.

As far as heat goes it's been a warm summer, not the warmest on record, but many towns were well above average.

Rocky's average for summer is 31.8 degrees but the average temperature this year came in at 34.0.

Emerald was another hotspot, with an average of 36, well above the 34.1 degrees historic mark.

Gladstone's long-term average was 30.5, so this summer's 31.4 degrees was slightly above that number.

Mr Blunt said the climate outlook for autumn was looking much the same with below average rainfall forecast over the next few months.

"On top of that there is an above average chance of getting warmer than average temperatures too," he said.

"More of the same to continue really. It will rain at some stage but dry conditions will continue."