Dillion Suski, Jen Newberry, owner Tom Newberry and Pamela Korte are committed to feeding their local community.
The Crazy Joker adapts amid COVID-19 restrictions

Zara Gilbert
31st Mar 2020 11:29 PM
Rockhampton’s popular kids party venue, The Crazy Joker, has had to cease inside trading due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this hasn’t stopped its dedicated employees from showing up to work every day.

Determined to continue to serve his loyal customers and keep his staff employed, owner Tom Newberry adapted his business to meet the needs of his local community. So far, he says the changes have been a huge success.

“We’ve been a lot busier than expected. Obviously, we’ve had to close our inside section, but our takeaway trade has really picked up,” he said.

“Our profit is a lot less, but our main aim is to just keep staff employed. We haven’t had to let anyone go yet, so that’s a positive.”

Two weeks ago, when restrictions first began to come into play, Mr Newberry made the decision to extend the businesses delivery times and since then has rolled out a number of other changes.

“We decided to extend our delivery times to assist people in social distancing and that’s been really well received. We’ve got some customers that have been ordering lunch and dinner every day for the whole week,” he said.

“We serve a lot of people with special needs as well. They’re finding it very hard to get out and about with all the restrictions so it’s a lot easier for them to get delivered food, so we’ve been servicing that.”

As well as extended ­delivery, Mr Newberry has lowered prices, offering customers $10 meal specials , combos and kid’s boxes.

“We’ve put all of our meals on special for $10 so that’s reduced the costs a lot for people to be able to purchase and we’ve also done up combos and all of that sort of stuff,” he said.

“Our Oscar schnitzel is probably our most popular item this week. It’s a schnitzel loaded with bacon, avocado, melted cheese and hollandaise sauce on top with chips.”

coronarvirus covid-19 the crazy joker
