Damning stat proving Jose is on the brink of the sack

Jose Mourinho is under pressure at Old Trafford. Picture: Getty Images

JOSE Mourinho is on the brink of being sacked following Manchester United's worst start to a season since 1990/91, new stats show.

The Reds boss ironically stayed at the Titanic hotel before Sunday's defeat to Liverpool left them 19 points behind the league leaders - for the first time ever.

United are sinking like the famous vessel following their shocking run of results.

Mourinho, who joined the club in 2016, has failed to live up to expectations and there are no signs of improvement at Old Trafford.

These incredible statistics prove that the ex-Chelsea chief is majorly underachieving this season.

He failed to bolster his defence in the summer and his squad have already conceded 29 goals after 16 games.

To put that into perspective, they only conceded 28 goals in 38 matches throughout the whole of last term.

The Reds have not let in this many goals after 17 games in the Premier League since the 1962-63 season.

Sunday's defeat to Liverpool leaves them slumped at sixth in the table with just 26 points from 17 games.

Jurgen Klopp's men dominated United's dodgy defence and they managed to have 36 shots on goal.

United have not had to deal with that many efforts in a single game since the Premier League records began in 2003.

And it was Liverpool's biggest win over their rivals in Merseyside since March 2011.

The Reds have not lost as many matches at this stage of the season since David Moyes was in charge in 2013/14.

And Moyes, who took over from Sir Alex Ferguson, was sacked by the Reds after just 10 months in charge.

Mourinho's men will hoping to secure their first win in three outings when they face Cardiff City on Saturday.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.