The dancers who will get the whole of Rocky cheering

LOVE will be in the air on Friday night as one very special dance troupe take to the Pilbeam stage.

They may not have the flashiest routine, or the fastest tapping feat, but they've got the heart to make the whole theatre come alive.

Last year, they were given a standing ovation.

The Leinster Place dancers is mostly made up of residents from Azar House, the facility's dementia care unit.

However, their performances have proved so popular some other residents will this year join the group.

The group spends about five months each year rehearsing with Rockhampton dance teacher Karlie Bellew in a class which helps improve balance and mobility.

Leinster Place manager Robyn Tetteroo said the classes gave much enjoyment to those who participated.

She said music was "magic" for those with dementia, with research showing it could help stimulate memory.

"The other thing, which I think is a side benefit, is the involvement of the family and the community," Robyn said.

"We've got some family members dancing on stage this year."

Tap Dancers: Tap Dancers from Azar House.

She said it was good for the community to see the residents living life, especially during Dementia Awareness Month.

There are 15 residents of Azar House, but over 50% of people living in Leinster Place have a diagnosis of some form of dementia.

Robyn said people in the community often tried to ignore the disease, or viewed it as something to be embarrassed of.

"People seem to be embarrassed if there's anything that affects your mind, whether it's a mental illness or dementia or something like that," she said.

"The other misconception is that once you've got dementia, that's it, life's finished.

"We strongly believe and support the philosophy that there's still fun and joy to be had.

"The thing is to focus on what people can do and not what they can't do any more."

Robyn said the group were thrilled with the reception they got last year, with residents not wanting to take their dancing shoes off.

"I think it's a great positive response," she said.

"It shows people are open to sort of thinking differently about what dementia means to people."