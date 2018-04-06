The day a Hollywood superstar graced the Rocky race track

Gina Lollobrigida, the Hollywood star that visited the Rocky race track

Rockhampton Jockey Club is celebrating 150 years of racing in the city with a look back at some of the unforgettable moments in Callaghan Park's history

FAMOUS MOVIE STAR VISITS CALLAGHAN PARK

A CROWD of 3500 people packed Callaghan Park racecourse on Saturday, March 29, 1975, to welcome Italian movie star Gina Lollobrigida.

Ms Lollobrigida was in Rockhampton as part of her Australia-wide visit to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis on behalf of the Australian Association of Apex Clubs.

The star had appeared in many films including Beat The Devil (1954) with Humphrey Bogart and Jennifer Jones; Solomon and Sheba (1959) with Yul Brynner and George Sanders; and Never So Few (1959) with Frank Sinatra, Steve McQueen and Chas Bronson.

To mark this special occasion the committee of the Rockhampton Jockey Club programmed a race called the Gina Lollobrigida Sprint (1300m).

This race for women jockeys attracted a good field of 10 runners and drew leading riders from throughout the state.

The winner was the heavily-backed favourite Burgundy, ridden by premier female rider Pam O'Neill who brought a huge roar from the crowd as Burgundy gathered in the early leader Rocky Way (Glenda Bell) to score a narrow win with Pierpont (Sandra Foster) in third.

Burgundy was owned by Colin Gabel and trained by Bing Crough.

Other riders and their mounts were Todoak (Judy Curran); Jubilee Watch (Lyn Horstman); Slick Guy (Cheryl Neal); Sir Wiggles (Val Sharp); Yuri (Vicki Donnellan); Legendary (Glenda Freeman) and King Barron (Kim Mercer).

DEAD HEAT HAT TRICK IN RACECOURSE RECORD

A RECORD for Callaghan Park and probably for Australia, if not the world, was recorded on Saturday, September 9, 1922, when Bay Hart and Sir Ross ran a dead-heat and in two subsequent deciders, also dead-heated.

Three dead-heats in succession by the same horses was certainly a unique performance.

This remarkable event started in the second race - the Second Division Handicap over five furlongs (1000 metres) - with prizemoney of 30 pounds.

The betting order went: Bay Hart 6/4; Prince Igor and Port Stirling 4/1; Jaragua and Sir Ross 5/1; and 10/1 the rest of the field.

Dryad and Prince Igor were the first to show out from an even start before Bay Hart took charge, followed by Sir Ross and Jaragua, with Blue Light whipping them in.

Bay Hart made play right to the home turn from the field, which had maintained close order.

With heads turned for home, Sir Ross went up to Bay Hart with Port Stirling and Prince Igor making their runs.

The two leaders however would fight out the finish.

At the half distance, Sir Ross had his head in front but Bay Hart desperately ridden, drew level and the pair flashed past the post together. The judge could not separate them.

Port Stirling was half a length away in third place.

The owners of the respective dead-heat winners could not agree to divide the prize money and so the two horses raced again after the running of the Club Handicap.

In the "run off" Bay Hart was favourite at 2/1-on and Sir Ross 6/4 against.

Same riders up, they ran together the whole distance and again the judge could not separate them.

Like before, the owners could not come to an agreement, and for the third time the pair of horses went out, on this occasion after the Welter Handicap.

In this decider Sir Ross was 6/4 on and Bay Hart at evens.

Same riders up again, Sir Ross led to below the half distance when Bay Hart ran up to him.

Amid great excitement, the two horses finished together and for the third time a dead-heat was hoisted.

Then the stewards exercised their powers under Rule 111 of the Australian Rules of Racing: "If in the opinion of the stewards the dead-heat cannot be conveniently run off on the same day, the dead-heat shall not be run off and the owners compelled to divide the prize" and a division was, perforce, agreed to.

It was getting late and the stewards acted wisely.

Mr A. C. Anderson had a strenuous time in the judge's box.

Some were apt to disagree with him in regard to the dead-heats, but these were emphatically good decisions.

This remarkable feat will never be repeated in this day and age.

