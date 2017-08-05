28°
The day one of Rocky's finest almost lost its lid

5th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Builder Michael McGuire is doing the roof replacement at Kenmore House using the expertise of local plumbing contractor Hohmann's Plumbing.
WHEN Cyclone Marcia slammed into Central Queensland in 2015, one of Rockhampton's finest buildings suffered significant damage. But it could have been so much worse.

Kenmore House, once intended to be the official Government House for the planned Colony of Central Queensland, was at serious risk in the 100kmh-plus winds.

"We were lucky not to have lost the whole roof,” builder Michael McGuire said as his crew worked on replacing the damaged areas more than two years after the storm.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Builder Michael McGuire is doing the roof replacement at Kenmore House using the expertise of local plumbing contractor Hohmann's Plumbing.
"None of the roof's structural elements of the roof were 'tied down', but the roof will now be water tight, structurally sound and ready for the next storm season.”

The roof damage still resulting in significant leaks in the building, dislodging the superb pressed metal ceiling in the building's main stairwell.

But after extensive consultation with insurers, staff from the Department of Environment and Heritage, and heritage architects, Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland CEO Lynne Sheehan was pleased to see the repair starting last month with Mr McGuire also using the expertise of local plumbing contractor Hohmann's Plumbing.

She said repairs to a historically significant building required considerable expertise and knowledge of building construction methods and materials of the time.

"Our Heritage Architect Ivan MacDonald met and discussed the scope of work and quality required for the project, and we're pleased to be able to engage local contractors to replace the roof, which will be 'like for like' with no detail left to chance,” Ms Sheehan said.

GRAND BUILDING: Nurses enjoying the grounds of the original Kenmore building Mater Hospital, Rockhampton, 1919
GRAND BUILDING: Nurses enjoying the grounds of the original Kenmore building Mater Hospital, Rockhampton, 1919

Kenmore House, located at the Rockhampton Mater Hospital site in Spencer St and part of the Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland group, was built in 1894 by the head of the Queensland Separatist Movement John Ferguson. Described as 'one of the finest in Queensland' at the time, the house was originally intended to be the official Government House for the new state.

In 1915, the house was converted into the Mater Misericordiae Hospital by the Sisters of Mercy, providing important health services to the Central Queensland community.

Once the roof replacement is completed, work will commence on repairing the beautiful pressed metal ceiling in the main stairwell.

Ms Sheehan said the work required very specialist knowledge and workmanship, and Melbourne's Rob Jones had been engaged to complete the repairs. Mr Jones is recognised throughout Australia for his meticulous work on other major heritage buildings.

TOP JOB: Harry Evans from Hohmann Plumbing (left) and Scott Parry from Michael McGuire Builders take in the view while working at Kenmore House.
TOP JOB: Harry Evans from Hohmann Plumbing (left) and Scott Parry from Michael McGuire Builders take in the view while working at Kenmore House.

"The Mater group has a number of significant heritage listed buildings in Rockhampton, and we are committed to retain the historical and cultural significance of these iconic sites,” Ms Sheehan said.

"We're very pleased to be able to do these repairs to Kenmore House so future generations of the public can appreciate the workmanship and beauty of these magnificent buildings.”

Kenmore House is currently used as the Mater Hospital administration centre and consulting rooms for specialist doctors. Visitors are welcome to view the pressed metal ceiling when restored.

Topics:  historic building rockhampton

