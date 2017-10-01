29°
News

The dedicated man behind Rocky's 'Big Ben' croc

Big Ben laid at a truly frightening 22 feet and 6 inches (6.8 meters) and ruled Alligator Creek in Yaamba nearly 150 years ago.
Big Ben laid at a truly frightening 22 feet and 6 inches (6.8 meters) and ruled Alligator Creek in Yaamba nearly 150 years ago.
by Shayla Bulloch

THE LEGEND of the largest crocodile in Central Queensland was merely a legend before Phil Turner uncovered the evidence.

The local man spent countless hours researching and restoring old information to bring the monster to life which was previously just a figment of imaginations.

Measuring in at 6.8m, the giant croc fittingly named "Big Ben” was a figure of indigenous legends who claimed he was a man eater.

His front teeth in the lower jaw fitted into holes in his upper jaw creating an inescapable lock for whatever poor creature he bit.

READ: Meet Big Ben: CQ's Biggest Ever Croc

In 1872, a hunter named Goldino Columbo shot Big Ben in the head while out on the river which washed up days later.

Mr Turner has uncovered various newspaper articles all referring to the mystery creature that only came to fruition when he restored the shocking photo of the Alligator Creek resident.

By restoring the exclusive photo, Mr Turner has provided newspapers and media companies with a means to bring the story to life.

His dedication to the fascinating creature does not go unnoticed and his tireless research goes a long way.

Topics:  alligator creek big ben crocodile fitzroy river phil turner

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
WARNING: Severe weather expected for CQ towns

WARNING: Severe weather expected for CQ towns

Flash flooding and heavy rainfall expected for areas west of Rocky

UPDATE: Critical young woman flown to Brisbane after Rocky rollover

Crews attending to a crash 25km north of Yaamba.

Three in hospital after horror car rollover this morning

Major Rocky street upgrades create new jobs

Councillor Neil Fisher, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and councillor Tony Williams at the end of Kerrigan St where upgrades will take place.

Upgrade includes resurfacing, repair and drainage updates

Strong community support for Rockhampton Men's Shed's bold plans

BIG PLANS: The Men's Shed organisation recently unveiled their plans to upgrade their sheds.

Give the group who helps others overcome loneliness a helping hand.

Local Partners