The dedicated man behind Rocky's 'Big Ben' croc

Big Ben laid at a truly frightening 22 feet and 6 inches (6.8 meters) and ruled Alligator Creek in Yaamba nearly 150 years ago.

THE LEGEND of the largest crocodile in Central Queensland was merely a legend before Phil Turner uncovered the evidence.

The local man spent countless hours researching and restoring old information to bring the monster to life which was previously just a figment of imaginations.

Measuring in at 6.8m, the giant croc fittingly named "Big Ben” was a figure of indigenous legends who claimed he was a man eater.

His front teeth in the lower jaw fitted into holes in his upper jaw creating an inescapable lock for whatever poor creature he bit.

In 1872, a hunter named Goldino Columbo shot Big Ben in the head while out on the river which washed up days later.

Mr Turner has uncovered various newspaper articles all referring to the mystery creature that only came to fruition when he restored the shocking photo of the Alligator Creek resident.

By restoring the exclusive photo, Mr Turner has provided newspapers and media companies with a means to bring the story to life.

His dedication to the fascinating creature does not go unnoticed and his tireless research goes a long way.