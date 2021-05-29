Menu
Qld border town gripped by youth crime crisis
Crime

The delays that are letting crims off the hook

by Des Houghton
29th May 2021 4:09 AM
Good luck if you want to report a break-in at your home, the theft of your wallet or your car, a sexual assault or wilful property damage.

You can be holding on the phone for an hour to report a crime to Policelink.

It is not surprising that up to 400 calls a day are abandoned, with victims giving up. Thousands of crimes going unreported.

But the situation has gotten much worse, Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie told me at Parliament House this week.

Callers are now being urged to complete an online form, with details taking up to a week to be transferred to QPRIME, the Queensland Police Records and Information Management Exchange.

"Coppers on the beat are not finding out about these crimes for days and days," says Purdie, who was a policeman for 25 years before he ran for Parliament.

"This means offenders are getting a week's head start, making it more difficult to solve crimes."

So now we have to add policing to the Labor Government's list of abject failures that includes health, education and highway building.

Originally published as The delays that are letting crims off the hook

