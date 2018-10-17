Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A magpie has become a viral sensation for mimicking a neighbour's pet dog.
A magpie has become a viral sensation for mimicking a neighbour's pet dog. My Holistic House
News

The dog-mimicking magpie you need to hear to believe

Matty Holdsworth
by
17th Oct 2018 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM

A MAGPIE caught on film mimicking a pet dog has created a nice change from the usual territorial bird renowned for swooping and attacking.

The video, that you need to hear to believe, shows the magpie doing its normal call before mimicking the neighbour's pet dog.

Local home services and handyman business My Holistic House Sunshine Coast was able to catch the songbird on film.

Owner Matthew White shared the video online from his home office at Cooran.

 

It's quickly gained traction, with more than 70,000 views since being uploaded on Sunday.

"The video has attracted a lot of local attention and it makes for a nice change, considering most magpies are notorious for swooping and knocking people off their bikes," Mr White said.

Have you ever heard a magpie copy sounds like this? Let us know in the comments.

Related Items

cooran dog editors picks magpie mimic pet sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    SGBR tourism hits record breaking 7.7M visitor high

    premium_icon SGBR tourism hits record breaking 7.7M visitor high

    News REEF tourism stats at all time high as Capricornia grows.

    He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    premium_icon He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    Crime MARK Jason Rogers was described by a judge as 'emotionally unhinged'

    Council tackles climate change with bold new plans

    premium_icon Council tackles climate change with bold new plans

    Council News ELECTRONIC cars, renewable energy and floating solar farm possible

    Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    premium_icon Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    News FOR some it may have just been a shed, but not for the O'Donnells

    Local Partners