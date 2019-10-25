The dreaded tasks Aussies constantly avoid

The new research has shown that the average Aussie has 19 unfinished jobs on their ‘to do’ list. Picture: Jason Edwards

The average Aussie has 19 unfinished jobs on "to do" lists, a survey has found.

Visits to the gym or dentist, home repairs, and even buying new clothes are among the most dreaded tasks being put off or avoided.

The research estimates adults have collectively piled up 350 million unfinished chores across the country.

But lack of money - rather than laziness - appears to be a major reason for failing to get many things done.

The national poll found people would need to spend on average almost $9400 to completely tick off their "to do" list.

Six in 10 questioned Australians said they did not have enough savings to wipe their lists clean. Instead, they would have to rely on other measures such as credit cards and payment plans.

The survey was commissioned by buy now pay later service Openpay.

Openpay CEO Michael Eidel said: "We're all waging war with our to do lists and while the length and complexity of these lists is different for everyone, we're unfortunately aware that many tasks do get put off simply because of cost".

Mr Eidel said consumers were increasingly using deferred payment schemes to cover expenses.

The survey found home improvements were put off for up to nine months on average.

Some personal health matters had been lingering on "to do" lists for an average six months.

Chores related to cars, such as servicing, were put off for up to four months on average.

The costliest unfinished jobs were home improvements such as buying new furniture, repairs, and renovations worth an average $3045.

Financial affairs such as household bills and tax returns followed on $1600; and personal health at $1300.

The online poll quizzed 1070 adults.

Only one in three felt on top of their "to do" lists.

However, one in six were identified as "doers" who got things done faster.

Asked what they'd do with an unexpected $10,000 windfall, boosting savings was the top choice for respondents.

Almost half of those quizzed also said they'd pay off debts and bills.

