The drive to eliminate stigma

UNITING many a man's passion with a comfortable environment has allowed participants at Klassic Transformations to shed light on their mental wellbeing.

The suicide prevention group comes together throughout the week to restore cars at their Absolon St base in South Mackay, where they are provided an outlet to release the demons they are facing.

A group of five men - including Klassic Transformations co-founder Ash Abell - completed their first project last week. They restored a 1964 HR Holden station wagon for a man based in Rockhampton.

After about four weeks of work, the vehicle was due to be returned to the owner on Friday.

Mr Abell said these projects took men to a comfortable environment where they were more open to express themselves when necessary.

He said the satisfaction of seeing the fruits of their hard work had made a huge impact on participants' lives.

"I tend to think of it like a barbecue. When you start the barbecue all the men congregate around it, and a classic car in a workshop is basically the same thing,” Mr Abell said.

"The conversation flows; when participants come here they're not pressured to talk about what's going on with them.

"We call it a bunch of blokes doing blokey things in a blokey shed.”

Mr Abell said most of the participants had battled mental illness and had 'lived experiences' with suicide and suicidal thoughts - himself included.

He said there was a stigma in society that men could not share their feelings, and they needed to change this concept.

"It's a big myth, especially with us guys, that it's weak to speak out,” Mr Abell said.

"That's our message - it's not weak to speak. We need to talk, especially about the f-word: feelings.

"We've all got our own issues, we've all made our own mistakes. People do judge people who have mental illness and we need to knock that out, get rid of that stigma and make it a daily conversation.”

Now one project is complete, Mr Abell said the group was even more driven to see the others through to completion.

He said there was a lot of of excitement in the workshop when the vehicle's restoration was done - the smiles could not be wiped of their faces.

"When they saw the doors and the guards back on, it was a complete car again ... and they couldn't stop looking at it,” Mr Abell said.

"To see the smiles on our participants' faces, but also the impact we're having on their lives on a daily basis and how their lives have changed ... for me it has been awesome.”

Klassic Transformations have five more projects in the workshop ready to complete.