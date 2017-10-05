The eagles are circling Qld MPs as election looms

I HAVE to inform you from the outset that the eagles are circling and eyeing off their prey, in this instance the eagles are the constituents of the Queensland electorates and their prey are the sitting members and candidates who will contest Queensland's 93 seats in the forthcoming state election; whenever that will be only the Hon Premier knows.

There are still many politicians who think Queensland is the south-east corner, well they best get their map of Queensland out and see they have it very miserably wrong and many recent Governments have fallen into this trap.

The late Wayne Goss had it right as he had Tom Burns his deputy premier as his eyes and ears and did a brilliant job roving around the whole State.

However I'm identifying with the Central Queens- land seats north, south and west of Rockhampton .

This area would without doubt be the state's greatest wealth generator but again treated with contempt. You have the magnificent cattle industry, coal mining, grain and horticulture, gem mining and to the west the famous pastoral lands that boasts our wool, sheep and cattle industries integrating the famous Channel Country interfacing the opal, oil and gas operations and all areas blanketed by our special tourism industry.

The folk of these six vastly different seats in question are not illiterate and I can assure sitting and would-be members, you are wasting your time if you have only just started to campaign as being a member or a candidate, is every day, seven-days a week.

Yes we have Labor, Liberal-National, Katter Aust, One Nation , Greens and Independent players too. Governments have failed in Queensland in the past because of arrogance towards its people. The last LNP Government was a classic example of that and the people haven't forgotten and won't either.

Fair Go dinkus

People say the current ALP Government has done nothing, well I will say they have canvassed the State on a more regular basis than their predecessors did and they haven't shown arrogance to date.

Look at CQ seats and see the vast area of the State enveloped in the region and this is why the eagles have had enough. They want honest, accessible members they can approach and talk with and not looking over that person's shoulder to see someone more important to talk to.

The eagles are volatile and for the seats where sitting members took their people for granted, they or their replacements should buy some tissues, you will need them very shortly.

Solid hard core infrastructure is the key to the next election in CQ.

Wait for my next no-holds- barred column and I will tell you some real facts. The truth hurts sometimes.

Vaughan Johnson (former Member for Gregory)