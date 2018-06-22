The equation: How Aussies can qualify for next round

The Socceroos embrace in the middle of the pitch after they drew with Denmark during the World Cup match between Australia and Denmark at Samara Arena, Russia. Picture: Toby Zerna

The Socceroos embrace in the middle of the pitch after they drew with Denmark during the World Cup match between Australia and Denmark at Samara Arena, Russia. Picture: Toby Zerna

THE Socceroos' chase for a place in the second round could go down to the wire - and gridlock in Group C is a distinct possibility.

Australia needs to beat Peru, ideally by several goals, and hope that France beat Denmark. If the Danes get a point, everything else is irrelevant and Australia are going home.

But if France and Australia win, the way teams on equal points are split becomes hugely relevant. First up it's goal difference and goals scored. If teams are still equal, it is the same list of criteria in the head to head games.

Can Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak lead Australia into the round of 16. Picture: Toby Zerna

At that point, if teams still cannot be split, disciplinary records come into play. Points are taken off for each yellow and red card.

If Australia were to win 1-0, and Denmark were to lose to France by 2-1, they would be inseparable. Same points, goal difference, goals scored, same head to head record. And guess what? Going into the final round of games, Denmark has four yellow cards, Australia three. It's that tight.

A 1-0 defeat for Denmark coupled with a 1-0 win for Australia would send Australia through on goals scored.

The Socceroos will hope for a big result against Peru. Picture: Toby Zerna

But beyond that, every goal for Denmark has to be matched by the Australians.

And what happens if it really does descend into gridlock? Essentially it's drawing lots; two teams into a bag, supervised by FIFA, and one drawn out.

It's not entirely an unprecedented situation. In 1990, the Republic of Ireland and Holland finished on precisely the same records, behind in England, in Group F at Italia 90.

Robbie Kruse controls the ball against Denmark defenders. Picture: Toby Zerna

With the best four third-placed teams going through, they were split by the drawing of names from a hat.

Ireland went through in second place, met Romania and won. Holland ended up with Germany, and lost.

These could be the stakes facing Australia. Don't be surprised if the players are warned to avoid yellow cards like the plague. It could come down to that.