The face behind CQ's business giant opening at coast lagoon

Karla Way-McPhail has established the Real Group who will open a cafe, bar and restaurant at the Yeppoon Lagoon.

Karla Way-McPhail has established the Real Group who will open a cafe, bar and restaurant at the Yeppoon Lagoon. Contributed

INVESTING in the Central Queensland region, our youth and our community provide the backbone of the philosophy of The Real Group, who continue to give back to the community.

The Real Group communications manager Vanessa Rauluni said the business was the brainchild of business partners Karla and Peter McPhail, together with Shane and Renee Jackson.

The four avid community stalwarts started their first business together more than 15 years ago and since that time have gone from strength to strength.

Ms Rauluni said together they had a vision to create a platform for small business to give back and have continued to reinvest in their business and ventured into new fields.

"Today they operate seven different businesses including Undamine, Coal Train, iTrain, CQ Waste Management, Hooked Fishing Charters and The Keppel Barge,” Ms Rauluni said.

"Twelve months ago The Real Group was established as the master brand for all their businesses.

"Its primary role is to unify the businesses and the community work funded by the businesses under its banner.”

Ms Rauluni said for many years the owners operated the Undamine/Coal Train Community Fund, which has donated to a variety of community organisations, donating more than $1 million through the years.

"The community fund has traditionally addressed needs throughout Central Queensland in areas such as health and human services, education, domestic violence and the elderly, with an emphasis on women, youth, indigenous communities and men's mental health,” she said.

"The community fund has also paid for the registration of many children to play their chosen sport and supports numerous community events and organisations.

"The Real Group is the new fund that all seven businesses donate a percentage of their profits to as their community work continues.”

The heart of The Real Group is about empowering individuals, shaping futures and enabling change by donations and investing in job-creating ventures throughout Central Queensland.

Ms Rauluni said we all want to see our children grow up here, have opportunities here and stay in the region they call home.

"We love Central Queensland and we think it has a lot to offer,” she said.

"All our employees know the businesses they work for give back. It's a part of the business model and it's something everyone in our organisation believes in.

"The culture of the organisation means that staff are always keen to donate their time to help, whether it be on Anzac Day handing out programs to helping the Coast Guard in their training exercises.”

This culture starts at the top and Karla McPhail is well known for her local advocacy and generosity in donating to charities both locally and nationally.

Ms Rauluni said what was less known about Ms McPhail was that she still lived in the first home she and her husband purchased.

"She lives modestly and continues to work 12-hour days and supports many organisations with her time,” Ms Rauluni said.

When they first considered investing in The Rocks at the Yeppoon Lagoon, Ms McPhail was hesitant at first, then realised it was a fantastic opportunity to support an amazing council initiative while creating jobs and supporting local businesses.

"She realised it was in line with the objectives of The Real Group - making change, creating jobs and empowering individuals.”

Ms McPhail said she believed the Yeppoon Lagoon would be an incredible asset to the region.

"We are so excited to be a small part of it,” she said.

"We are building a team of very experienced locals who all have many years of working in this area and are looking forward to developing a space for locals and visitors that everyone can embrace.”