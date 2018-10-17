The fight we wanted to see from the Aussies

COMEBACK: Australian captain Tim Paine was one of the players that showed fight during the first test against Pakistan that ended in a draw.

OPINION: Almost two decades ago I, like many Australians, watched a special moment happen at Hobart against Pakistan in a test.

The Australian cricket team, after being in all sorts of trouble early, made one of the largest run chases ever in the final innings as Justin Langer and Adam Gilchrist guided the team to victory.

The win set up the team to be one of the most dominant in any era of cricket beforehand as the side claimed 16 straight wins.

Thursday night's tough fought draw against the same nation 19 years later brought similar memories.

Yes it wasn't a win and the draw came about after a dark day with the bat in the first innings.

But we saw in the 11 that played the fight, spirit and hunger that has been lacking for years.

The ball tampering issue disappeared, for a moment, the three suspended player were forgotten and no mention was made of them to come back and that pride of the nation came back.

Of course, one Test doesn't make a summer.

Australia face plenty of challenges ahead, including a second Test in the same conditions against Pakistan and the Indians who are intent on showing the world why they belong as the number one nation.

But the signs look good.

Usman Khawaja looks to be promising and talented player that Australia has needed him to become in years.

Aaron Finch looks ready made for test cricket and you can have him in the middle order when the big stars return.

The same can be said of Travis Head who made South Australia's first 50 in a baggy green for six years.

This bodes well for when the three, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft return.

Australia has always prided itself on depth and maybe having players out has given others the chance to shine.

Who knows in 12 months time the horrors of what has transpired could have uncovered players that will get Australia back to the top.