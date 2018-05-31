The final finish line is approaching for Ken

Ken Booy loves his mower racing. He was a founding member of the CQ club and was its first life member.

KEN Booy has done a lot of living and perhaps that's why he can be so candid about dying.

The 69-year-old has battled the ravages of cancer since his initial diagnosis in 2012.

His body is being eroded by the insidious disease. He weighs just 41kg now and has lost one and a half lungs, half his oesophagus and the top of his stomach, which is now joined by a section from his bowel.

Ironically, though, it will be the fungal balls that have invaded his remaining half a lung that will ultimately kill him.

There are six super fungal bugs amongst them, two of which are immune to antibiotics and cannot be treated.

Ken and Marline, his wife of 48 years. CONTRIBUTED

Ken is amazingly upbeat for someone who is acutely aware his end "is closing in pretty quickly”.

But that's who he is.

He rejects suggestions that he's brave. He thinks of himself as a happy-go-lucky character who has always gone for what he's wanted.

"I've done so many things in my life, things that most people can only dream of doing,” he said.

"When I make up my mind to do something I do it and that's it.

"One of my favourite sayings is 'Always think outside the square, then chew off more than you can chew, then you have to chew like hell to keep up'.”

Ken on the cruise with sons Sean (left) and Lee. CONTRIBUTED

The Yaamba man admits that he's been "chewing” even harder since he received his cancer diagnosis six years ago.

"It's been hard but I've been very open about what's happening. From day one I thought that's the only way I can live out the rest of my life and be happy about it,” he said.

"Although it's hard to deal with, there are positives to it.

"I know it will be bad for my family when I go, so I'm trying to make it as good as I possibly can.

"In one respect I count myself lucky that I've been able to sort so much of everything out for them rather than just dying and leaving everything in a mess.”

Ken has already had his living wake at the Yaamba Hotel, which he rates as one of the best nights of his life.

He has paid for his funeral.

The image of Ken in his racing suit that was hand-painted on his coffin by a local artist. CONTRIBUTED

A man with a passion for mower racing, Ken's coffin is adorned with his racing number (CQ59) and a hand-painted image of him in his racing suit.

He co-founded the CQ Mower Racing Club about eight years ago and was its first life member. At age 67, he was dubbed the world's oldest competitive mower racer after coming second in the All Australian Championships in 2015.

Ken also compiled a bucket list, which included a dry hire fishing charter on which he caught the biggest fish of his life, a 1.5m Spanish mackerel.

He, wife Marline and their two sons Sean and Lee and their beautiful wives Tarm and Nic also went on a boat cruise from Brisbane to the Whitsundays to enjoy some quality time together.

Ken and his family enjoying their cruise from Brisbane to the Whitsundays. CONTRIBUTED

The devoted husband, father and grandfather also decided that he wanted to die at home: "I'd spent too much time in hospitals, I wanted to be at home with my family.”

He enlisted the support of Queensland Health's Palliative Care Service and cannot speak highly enough about what the nurses have done for him and his family.

"They're my little angels, they are, and I don't know what I'd do without them,” he said.

"Generally they come out at least once a week to top up my medication but they're at the end of the phone and they'll come out whenever I need them.

"They've told me that my passing will be as painless and stress-free as possible, due to the medication they have available nowadays.

"They have been incredibly supportive and they also help with the emotional side of things, making sure that me and my family are okay about things, or as okay as you can be in the circumstances.”

Ken at his Yaamba home with his palliative care "angels”, nurse practitioner Faye Tomlin and clinical nurse Merlind Kristen. Chris Ison ROK230518cken1

Ken's dying wish is for the palliative care service to be better funded and better resourced, so more people have the option of dying in the loving environment of their own homes.

And that raises another issue.

Ken has realised there is little financial support for those who choose not to spend their final days in a hospital.

"I know it costs over $2000 a night to stay in hospital and you get everything for free, so we are saving the government a fortune by staying at home waiting to die,” he said.

"Surely they could give palliative care more resources and give us patients some subsidies to help us out with all the extra expenses we have had to incur.

"Centrelink cut our pensions when we told them we had a little insurance policy pay-out. They did say that as my wife was my sole carer, we could claim a Carers Allowance for her and they filled out the forms online, but we were declined.

"The Centrelink assistant said that's all there is to it, nothing more I can do, that's the system.

"If I went into hospital I wouldn't have to pay for things like my oxygen machine and portable oxygen bottles for when I have to leave my bed or the electricity that keeps all my life-saving equipment going and the air-conditioning running most of the time that allows me to breathe.

"My electricity has gone up nearly $500 a quarter and other equipment hire costs are just over $400 a month and I have to pay for these out of my measly old age pension plus supplement out of my savings.

"These things are not luxuries for patients in palliative care; they're necessities that we can't survive without.”

Ken wants to die with dignity, but he's determined to keep living.

Ken presents the CQ Mower Racing Club's perpetual trophy named in his honour to his son Sean after he was the overall points winner at this month's race meeting. CONTRIBUTED

He realised his goal of making it to the CQ Mower Racing Club meeting two weeks ago where his son won the perpetual trophy named in his honour.

He now has his sights on next month's all-Australian championships in Maryborough, where he'll have his fingers crossed for Sean in the outlaw class and Tarm in the modified class.

He said the living wake was a cathartic experience and one he felt really comfortable with.

"You see people die and everyone goes to the funeral and realises there's things that they never got a chance to get to say and that they never get to say goodbye,” he said.

"I didn't want that to be the case with me and I also wanted the chance to thank everyone for their friendship, love and support.”

Ken with the 1.5m spanish mackerel he caught on a fishing charter, which was one of his bucket list items. CONTRIBUTED

Ken has amassed a mountain of memories.

English-born but raised in Rhodesia, he has travelled the world and run many of his own businesses, self-taught in most of his trades.

He has chased his every dream.

He lived in England for 10 years before moving to Australia just on 40 years ago.

He has shared 52 years with Marline, the love of his life, and they celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary last week.

Ken's positivity is infectious, even though he now battles for every breath and a few steps are enough to exhaust him.

"I don't know how much longer I've got... but I'll be 70 later this year.

"It's all down to attitude, if you put your mind to it you can do anything you want... until the inevitable finally catches up,” he said.