The final stage opens up in sought-after Rocky estate

THE LAST of the house blocks are up for grabs now at a Norman Gardens estate. Stage five of Varsity Park has opened with just 33 lots available through Chris Warren Homes.

"It is the last lot in the development,” Chris Warren Homes Sales, Marketing and Operations Manager Danny Carr said.

The blocks are from 450 to 800sq m with house and land packages starting from $375,000.

"This development is more for people that don't want big backyards but still can still have their garden shed,” Danny said, "You can still get a fantastic four bedroom, two bathroom, double lock up house on the block.”

Everything is taken care of in the package.

"Full turn key package including landscaping is done, fencing, soft closing cupboards, stone benchtops, it's a total quality build,” Danny said.

The blocks are not aimed at just young families but also those wanting to downsize.

"We have a young couple building who are in their 30s and another one is in their later years,” Danny said.

"These are just people wanting a quality house, put in a small shed and just enjoy their life.”

On Saturday, Chris Warren Homes held a grand opening at their new display house on Varsity Crescent.

"We had over 100 people, it was a big mixture from younger ones in their 20s through to ones in their late 60s,” Danny said.

Norman Gardens is quickly becoming a growing and popular suburb.

"It's a main sought after area around the place at the moment because we have the university across the road, there is the Parkhurst shops, Stockland is down the road,” Danny said.

Stage five is a 12 month project.

"Come and have a look and see what you can do for under $400,000,” Danny said.