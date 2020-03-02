‘The Fire’ too hot for rival at Rocky Rumble

AWESOME: Brad "The Fire" Dyer lands a powerful kick on his opponent Ricky Foran in one of the three title fights at Rocky Rumble 20 Part I on Saturday night. Picture: arp33.com

MUAY THAI: Rockhampton’s Brad “The Fire” Dyer is still savouring the greatest moment of his sporting career.

The 32-year-old won his first title fight with a unanimous points decision at Rocky Rumble 20 Part I at Callaghan Park on Saturday night.

He got the better of his Townsville rival Ricky Foran in a hard-hitting contest that went the full five two-minute rounds.

Dyer’s fight was one of 15 on the program, which attracted fighters from across the state.

The Muay Thai College's Travis Ireland (right) lands a kick on the chin of Methodical Muay Thai's Ethan Moseling at Rocky Rumble 20 Part I. Moseling went on to win the contest, which was awarded Fight of the Night. Picture: arp33.com

Hundreds of fans were treated to some intense battles, with the showdown between The Muay Thai College’s Travis Ireland and Methodical Muay Thai’s Ethan Moseling awarded Fight of the Night.

Dyer was elated when he was awarded his coveted belt in front of an appreciative crowd.

“It’s awesome,” he said.

“It’s such a good feeling to be able to take this home and show my kids.

“They’re going to be just so happy when they see it and they hear about it.

“This would have to be the best moment of my sporting career.

“I’ve played rugby league since I was 12 years old. I’ve won grand finals with teams but to do something like this on your own, to go toe to toe with someone and come out with a victory like this, it’s something else.”

Snake Pit Gym's Joshua Crank (left) was beaten in his title fight by Brisbane's Callum Godfrey. Picture: arp33.com

Dyer attributed the win to the guidance of his trainer Torin O’Brien and his ability to stick to the game plan.

“Torin guided me through every round. I just listened to what he had to say and executed as best I could and it worked,” he said.

“I think in the third round I felt like I was winning but I was also feeling a little gassed.

“I was worried that I wasn’t going to make it but that never say die attitude came out and I kept pushing through to get the win.”

O’Brien said he was thrilled for his fighter.

The Muay Thai College's Tyson Ireland puts up the defences as Bundaberg's Deegan Martin lets fly in their title fight. Picture: arp33.com

“Brad’s done so much hard work so to see it pay off perfectly in front of his family and a home crowd, I just couldn’t be prouder,” he said.

“He’s been with me from the start, when this gym was a little room with carpet with just a few sets of pads.

“He came in at 95kg, keen to get fit and lose some weight, and I’ve watched him grow to where he is now.

“For the dozens and dozens of fighters I’ve trained and cornered for, Brad’s win makes me as happy as I possibly could be.”

Dyer plans to have a week off and apply plenty of ice to his left leg, which proved an effective weapon in the title win.

“I’ll see how the recovery goes but I’ll probably get back into training as soon as I can,” he said. “I don’t like to sit still for too long. I love being active and staying fit.”