AFL makes Hall of Fame path easier for women

THE AFL has made key changes to the Australian Rules Hall of Fame criteria, paving the way for the first woman to be inducted.

The rules around media and administrators being retired before being nominated have now been removed, which could open the way for prominent figures such as Western Bulldogs benefactor and women's football advocate Susan Alberti and Richmond's history-making president Peggy O'Neal to be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder said it was an indictment on the AFL there wasn't a female Hall of Fame inductee.

"The Hall of Fame does not include any current female members among the many women who have made significant contributions to the growth of the game nationally," he said in a statement.

Peggy O'Neal was the first female AFL club president. Picture: Stuart McEvoy

"The revision to allow more than six inductees to be nominated in a year will enable the committee to annually consider both male and female nominations going forward, with all parts of the game to be asked to consider nominations."

The number of inductees per year will rise from 2019 with eight new members, up from six.

The number of Legends is also set to rise in the coming years with the AFL deciding to elevate a great of the game every two years rather than adhere with the traditional 10 per cent of inductees.