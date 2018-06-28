Five Socceroos set to gain most from World Cup campaign

David Davutovic analyses the top five Socceroos performers at Russia 2018, based on expectations heading into the tournament.

David Davutovic analyses the top five Socceroos performers at Russia 2018, based on expectations heading into the tournament.

WORLD Cups can make or break careers and despite emerging with just one point, the Socceroos have punched above their weight in Russia.

A host of players emerged with their international reputations enhanced, injecting them with international confidence.

European clubs have also taken notice.

The youngest player at Russia 2018, Daniel Arzani, has emerged as a bona fide Socceroo. Picture: AP

1 Daniel Arzani

Club: Melbourne City

World Cup mins: 60

Socceroos caps: 5 (1 goal)

Considering there was conjecture about whether he would be picked for the squad and only started his first senior professional game six months ago, Daniel Arzani's ascent is the most spectacular. The youngest player at Russia 2018 has emerged as a bona fide Socceroo, with fitness and experience the only things now standing between him and regular international starts. European clubs are circling.

Mat Ryan was one of the best glovemen in Russia (with hands and feet). Picture: AFP

2 Mat Ryan

Club: Brighton and Hove Albion, England

World Cup mins: 270

Socceroos caps: 47

While Ryan has been the No.1 goalkeeper since 2014, even as recently as 2017 Ange Postecoglou mixed it up by throwing in Mitch Langerak. But off the back of a stellar debut Premier League season with Brighton, Mat Ryan's confidence levels are enormous. He was one of the best glovemen in Russia (with hands and feet) and appears capable of becoming one of the best in the world.

Aaron Mooy looks set for a huge 2018-19 after the confidence gained from a stunning debut Premier League campaign and great World Cup. Picture: AFP

3 Aaron Mooy

Club: Huddersfield Town, England

World Cup mins: 270

Socceroos caps: 37 (5)

Like Ryan, Aaron Mooy's star was already shining brightly, but he bossed the midfield like a player who looked like he belonged on the biggest stage with club and country. His passing and creativity have always been exceptional, but the defensive smarts and toughness developed from two years in England could propel him to the next level. Set for a huge 2018-19 after the confidence gained from a stunning debut Premier League campaign and World Cup tournament.

Aziz Behich looked at home on the world stage and has forged a strong reputation with mid-range Turkish club Bursaspor. A bigger move beckons. Picture: AFP

4 Aziz Behich

Club: Bursaspor, Turkey

World Cup mins: 270

Socceroos caps: 26 (2)

Claimed the left-back position after inspiring performances in the World Cup playoffs against Syria and Honduras. Brad Smith and Alex Gersbach had been preferred in previous years, but the left-back position would appear Behich's to lose now. Looked at home on the world stage and having forged a strong reputation with mid-range Turkish club Bursaspor, a bigger move beckons.

Trent Sainsbury’s cool-as-ice display against France and all-round strong tournament leave him well placed to become of the Socceroos’ key players. Picture: Getty Images

5 Trent Sainsbury

Club: Jiangsu Suning, China

World Cup mins: 270

Socceroos caps: 38 (3)

Was already highly regarded, but his cool-as-ice display against France and all-round strong tournament leave him well placed to become of the Socceroos' linchpins. Strong defensively, but confidence grew as he began surging forward with the ball.