The ‘forceful push’ to build a stadium at Browne Park

WAITING GAME: We are weeks away from finding out what happens next with the Browne Park Stadium proposal.

THE driving force behind the proposal to build a stadium at Browne Park, the Browne Park Trust, has provided an update on its concerted effort to make the upgrade become a reality.

With an announcement about the stadium plan expected to be made by the Queensland Government within weeks, Brown Park Trust chairman Paul Hoolihan believed the time was right to get started on the project as part of the region’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery effort.

ADVOCATE: Chair of the management of Browne Park Trust, Paul Hoolihan hopes to see a stadium built at Browne Park.

“We are still talking to the Department and (Rockhampton MP) Barry O’Rourke has been lobbying to have Browne Park considered in the Recovery program as infrastructure /construction funding,” Mr Hoolihan said.

“We are aware that our proposals are in the mix but final decisions have not yet been reached.

“We are forcefully pushing for some consideration as it would be a good time to undertake any work when the field is not being used.”

At the very least, Mr Hoolihan hoped that part of the work could be initially included in the recovery program, if not all of it.

“There many areas which are crying out for funding but Rockhampton does need some substantial funding boost particularly in view of some of the economic news which has recently hit the news and we are very hopeful that this will provide the impetus to kick start our upgrade,” he said.

POTENTIAL STADIUM: A feasibility study to build a stadium at Browne Park is now complete.

“The Browne Park Trust would love to be able to show to the rugby league, rugby union, and soccer fraternity that the future for a top-grade stadium rests in Rockhampton at the premier venue.”

The results of the Queensland Government’s feasibility study into the project remain unpublicised years on from the study’s completion – as is the final cost, design and capacity of a future stadium.

The Morning Bulletin understands that any future Browne Park Stadium upgrade would be delivered in a staged manner.

While Federal Government offered in-principle support previously, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has thrown her support behind a rival bid to build the ‘Rocky Stadium’ at Victoria Park.