The Fox Files - Saturday, August 18 2018

MADONNA MOMENT: Winding the clock back to 2016 when I got up close and person with the Queen of Pop.

The Time I Met One of My Idols

WELCOME to this special edition of The Fox Files where we celebrate the 60th birthday of the Queen of Pop, Madonna!

The music icon officially reached her latest milestone on August 16.

'Madge' has sold more than 300million records, sold out stadiums and revolutionised sexuality in popular culture.

When the Like A Prayer hitmaker toured Australia in 2016, I bought tickets to see her perform with family and friends - I had accepted the seats we had snagged were not front row tickets.

However, when we arrived at the venue, our Madonna experience got a lot more surreal.

We arrived at the gate and were given the directions to our seats, then we were told we would not be able to see the show from our seats.

So they found us a seat where our vision would not be blocked.

As we were marshalled to our new seats, we headed closer to the stage.

Before we knew it, we had arrived beside Madonna's heart-shaped stage.

About halfway through the show, she performed her 1994 hit Take a Bow, a cute ballad for which she had filmed the accompanying music video in Spain.

Madge was performing the song in the middle of the stage before she started to come over to our section, ready to reach out to her audience.

My sister quickly threw her arm out (so did I, of course), but my sister had told me to reach out further as I'd have a better chance of being touched by the Queen of Pop.

And so I did.

My hand latched onto hers as I enjoyed my own magic moment with Madonna.

It was a moment which felt surreal, and seemed to last forever. It will be a moment I'll never forget (or believe).

Later a fellow concert-goer sent me a video on Messenger of the memorable moment.

However the mystery remains - how did he know my name or where to send the video?

So which Madonna song will you now blast out in the car, or which music video will you search on YouTube?

I hope I've inspired you to rediscover the great contribution of one of pop music's greatest artists.

A true trailblazer in the world of pop.

Happy 60th birthday, Madge!

Whodunnit?

The Morning Bulletin reporter, Leighton Smith and his partner Edwina, have a pair of resident possums who regularly feast on their veggie garden. They particularly love the tomatoes when they have been left there too long and are red and juicy. But they have a feeling that they may have lost their taste for them. One morning, they found one of their red hot chillies in the middle of the lawn with a bite taken out of it. Leighton and Edwina are now giggling at the image of a possum greedily stealing the juicy red 'tomato' from the bush, taking a bite... and running away with its tail firmly between its legs.

Pumpkin carriage

EXCITING times are ahead for Capricorn Carriages. A new Pumpkin Cinderella carriage will soon be christened on the streets of Rockhampton. The carriage is currently located in Brisbane before it will make its way up to Central Queensland in two weeks.

The business has also debuted a new 12-seater carriage in Rockhampton which originates from Poland. Owner Steve May has already taken it on some test runs.

Mr May said they will soon boast three carriages which includes the Polish 12-seater carriage, Pumpkin Cinderella carriage and a Victorian-style carriage.

They will be led by four Clydesdale horses which includes the popular Kenny and Bailey, and could be spotted doing the rounds from the first week of September.

Boathouse drinks

BRITTANY Lauga proved again this week what a canny politician she is.

The Labor Member for Keppel knows the way to any journalist's heart is through the offer of free drinks.

Ms Lauga, fresh from a day-trip to GKI, treated the city's scribed and reporters to two hours of free drinks at The Boathouse.

The informal gathering attracted a strong mix of journalists from print, radio and TV.

A few took full advantage of Ms Lauga's hospitality by ordering fancy cocktails and champagne from the drinks list.

Rumour has it

RUMOUR has it The Big Whale at Kinka Beach has been painted. Locals are hoping the whale could be bought back to life. Back in the attraction's heyday, it was Coral Life Marineland, called the Crystal Whale touch aquarium. It has been closed for 15 years.

A week full of celebrations

THREE dedicated Morning Bulletin staff have celebrated their wedding anniversaries this week - all within a few days of each other. Our very own Marilyn Knight, who looks after our front counter and copy support areas, celebrated her 37th wedding anniversary, our media advertising manager Jens Kraeft and his wife celebrated 11 years and Brandie Carter, who looks after administration sales support, celebrated 20 years of marriage.

Song of the Week

This week's song of the week is "Every Breath You Take” performed by music legends Tammy Wynette and Sting who collaborated in 1994 to record the 80's classic.

Thank you to those who have contributed their insider stories this week.