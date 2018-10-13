The Fox Files: What's on everyone's lips?

Dance team soars to finals glory

ROCKHAMPTON woman Shannon Spreadborough and her dance troop "Purple Synergy” have achieved great success in an international dance competition.

The team competed at the International Dance and Cheer competition at the Gold Coast last weekend where they performed a hip hop routine.

They finished the competition on a high note after they were awarded first place.

Congratulations girls!

We can't wait to see what you have in store next.

Peculiar Parking

OUR deputy editor Andrew Jefferson came across a peculiar style of parking in Rockhampton's CBD the other day.

He noticed a driver left his car in an interesting position in Bolsover St, outside ANZ Bank near The Morning Bulletin office.

A CQ driver has parked in an unusual fashion on a Rockhampton CBD street. Contributed

The driver had not only parked in a crooked position, but had left the car over the cement block - with the rear of it sitting on the footpath.

Cars and coffee

PLENTY of local car enthusiasts will be chasing the bragging rights of having the best classic car in Rocky this morning at Lawrence's Holden and HSV.

They are buffing and polishing up a storm to secure the 2018 Lawrence's People's Choice award.

The car to beat is Danny Lennon's 'Envy', a purple 1979 Statesman Deville.

SNEAK PEAK: Lawrence's Cars & Coffee Day promises to deliver plenty of classic vehicles for the public to come and check out. Leighton Smith

This car is too good for the road, arriving and departing the car display via the back of a truck.

Come down and check out the 100 cars on display and grab yourself a free coffee while you're at it.

Silly Solly's Mackay location unveiled

SILLY Solly's is expanding to our not-so-distant neighbour, Mackay.

The store is set to open in the Sam's Warehouse building at Mount Pleasant-Greenfields.

Silly Solly's to open their doors in Mackay. Sarah Steger

It is expected to hire around 15 to 20 staff members.

Croc Cuddles

KOORANA Crocodile Farm on the Capricorn Coast has posted a cute photo of two crocodiles subtly rubbing against each other.

The business uploaded the photo to their Instagram account recently, stating "rain is coming which means only one thing - croc cuddles”.

You can contact the farm on (07) 4934 4749.

Originality

PASSERS-BY on Norman Rd in North Rockhampton have noticed a cheeky message on the sign at the northside Baptist Church.

A man uploaded a photo of the sign to the Rockhampton Open to Discussion Facebook page.

Check out this different message on a Rockhampton billboard. Contributed

The sign read "forgiveness is swallowing when you want to spit”.

Song of the Week

This week's pick is Shallow performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The song is taken from their upcoming motion picture, A Star is Born - a remake of the Hollywood classic.

Sitting at number two on the iTunes Singles Chart yesterday, the tune was a taste of what's to come in the long-awaited film.

We'll wait with bated breath until A Star is Born premieres in Australian cinemas next Thursday.