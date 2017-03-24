The Friday Fling spices up Rocky social scene

HAPPY HOUR: The Friday Fling founders Karlee McKay and Robert Rooney catch up at Restaurant 98 ahead of the inaugural event on April 7.

WHEN four young locals noticed the Rockhampton region's professional social scene was in a slump, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

So The Friday Fling was formed.

Young professionals Ashla Doherty, Karlee McKay, Robert Rooney and Richard Dunbar have co-founded The Friday Fling in an attempt to take Rockhampton's Friday after-work drink scene back to the glory days.

The social event, which is a free gathering of young workers in Rockhampton, is set to launch next week and will meet on the first Friday of every month as a means to unwind and connect with new people.

Mr Dunbar said The Friday Fling would attempt to replicate the after-work scenes of Brisbane and Melbourne.

"The events themselves will be informal and a great opportunity to welcome the weekend, whilst enjoying some of Rockhampton's best bars and meeting people outside existing friendship groups,” MrDunbar said.

"We are ideally trying to replicate the atmosphere of the Brisbane CBD after work.

"We want people to be able to go out to a venue that has great atmosphere rather than simply just going home on a Friday afternoon after work and complaining that there isn't anything to do.”

Despite only launching two weeks ago, The Friday Fling is already gaining interest on social media and has attracted more than 70young workers.

Mr Dunbar encouraged locals to attend the inaugural Friday Fling event next week.

"The first event starts on Friday, April 7, at Restaurant 98 from 5pm,” he said.

"With free entry to all events and no RSVP, all interested people need to do is to follow The Friday Fling on Facebook to find out where the venue is, as it will change every month.

"We'd really like people to come along and bring a group of their friends.”