The Gift that keeps giving

HELPING HAND: Yeppoon Lions Nigel Hutton, Brendan Apps and Elizabeth Goodsell joined Bendigo Community Bank Managers Rachel Harper and Bob McKewen to help distribute Keppel Cash cards for families affected by bushfires.

KEPPEL Cash cards have generated $20,000 of spending in the Livingstone Shire region since it’s inception five months ago.

Spokesman Warren Acutt said 268 cards were purchased in November and December with $23,814 loaded onto the cards to be spent in the Livingstone Shire.

“The difference of a Keppel Cash gift card to more well-known gift cards is the money stays local and continues to circulate locally,” Mr Acutt said.

Betta Home Living Yeppoon Owner Operator Craig Lanson was one of the first businesses to register for the initiative seeing it as a no-brainer.

“This is an awesome idea, this initiative guarantees the money comes back into the local community helping the local economy,” Mr Lanson said.

“The money can be spread around as you have the option of spending it at a range of locations rather than at just one venue which makes it the ideal gift card in terms of versatility.

“I would advise all businesses on the Coast to join this fantastic initiative, this is a game changer for the Capricorn Coast.”

Likewise, Yeppoon Lions used the Keppel Cash Card to assist people affected by the 2019 bushfires.

Yeppoon Lions Chairman Cr Nigel Hutton said the group wanted to bring a little cheer to families affected by the bushfires and at the same time help boost the local spend.

“We organised Keppel Cash cards each loaded with $150 to be disbursed to 60 families who were identified as being affected by the recent disaster,” Cr Hutton said.

“This was a fabulous way to help people in our community while ensuring money stays in our community.”

Introduced to the Livingstone Shire by the Yeppoon and Emu Park Community Bank branches of the Bendigo Bank with support from the Livingstone Shire Council, the gift cards can only be redeemed at participating businesses. Businesses that must be located within Livingstone Shire.

To date 72 businesses have registered.

The ‘local’ gift cards were devised and are managed by a group called Why Leave Town. They started by introducing a shop local card in Narrabri, back in 2007 to help stimulate their local economy.

Other regional communities became aware of what was happening in Narrabri and wanted their own shop local card as well.

Mr Acutt said WLT now oversees 37 variations of their original gift card across 100 postcodes that can be redeemed at over 5000 regional Australia businesses.

“The combined effect of this has resulted in $6.3 million of gift cards that have been purchased, that can only be redeemed in specific communities in regional Australia,” he said.

“It’s a truly unique and convenient gifting solution that supports local communities.

“In one community alone over $100,000 in cards were purchased just in the month of December.

“A regular purchaser of the Keppel Cash gift card since its inception in August last year has been the Emu Park Golf Club, who uses the cards as prizes in their weekly competitions. “The Yeppoon and Emu Park Community Bank branches of the Bendigo Bank would like to see other clubs and organisations to follow the golf club’s lead.

“With the peak gift card buying season now behind us together with the coast’s school holiday visitor trade, the more that can be done to buy local the better the quieter months of the year will become.”

For a Livingstone Shire business to become a participating business they can contact either of the Community Bank branches in Yeppoon or Emu Park.

For a list of the businesses you can redeem your card, if you received one for Christmas, visit www.whyleavetown.com/keppelcash.