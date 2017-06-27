26°
News

The 'gift' you're giving Rocky crims that's driving city cops mad

Amber Hooker
| 27th Jun 2017 1:00 PM
Rockhampton Inspector Virginia Nelson. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton Inspector Virginia Nelson. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK141114ctaxi4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SPIKE in property theft has left Rockhampton cops unsympathetic for victims of crime "through their own fault”.

Inspector Virginia Nelson said police have identified a number of vulnerable areas where cars have been broken into and property stolen on Rockhampton's south side, and one particular area in the north.

"We certainly have some targeted patrols for those areas to identify the offenders,” she said.

"And we do see them cluster in an area, so it will be an offender running around in a particular area and they will do a dozen or more cars at one time.

"As you have seen before, they try and unlock cars, if the door is open on the windows undone, it's basically a gift to those offenders.”

Insp Nelson said of the eight cars broken into over the past weekend, police found seven of those were unlocked.

"It's almost an invitation, even though that's not what we stand for in our community, that's what it's looking like,” she said.

Rockhampton Police are fed up with locals who continue to leave their cars unlocked.
Rockhampton Police are fed up with locals who continue to leave their cars unlocked. File

Insp Nelson said to add to the hassle of replacing valuable items, credit cards and identification, property offences often led to a spike in further crime.

"It is definitely preventable and it is very frustrating, because people become a victim of crime through their own fault, and that's really disappointing,” she said.

"A follow on thing we see from both our property crime in some of our homes and the vehicles, if they get access to a wallet we see a spike usually in that kind of crime where people are pay waving,” she said.

"And that could be avoided by not leaving your wallet in the car.”

Sgt Nelson reminded the public it's an offence to leave your vehicle unlocked, and urged the community contact police if you see "people that are unusual loitering.”

"Phone 131444 and we will certainly send crews around to identify who they are,” she said.

Sgt Nelson explained police take a proactive response to property crime, and crime prevention were doing a lot of work in particular areas identified as vulnerable.

"And we certainly have significant saturated patrols of areas that we see are,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  car theft crime property offence queensland police servie rockhampton police theft

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

BREAKING: Livingstone Council adopt 2017-18 mega budget

BREAKING: Livingstone Council adopt 2017-18 mega budget

Record $97.4M in key projects and capital works included in Livingstone Shire Council Budget, rate rise on the way

Traffic chaos as trucks crash on Bruce Hwy either side of Rocky

LIGHTS ON: Fog has blanketed the Rocky region.

Flights delayed, car crashes as thick fog settles over Rockhampton

Shock data reveals Rocky's alarming rate of family breakdowns

Take a look at the make-up of modern Rockhampton

Son faces Rocky court for protecting his mother

court

Family fight ends in court after turning physical

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Tributes flow after respected Rockhampton woman dies

Social historian Dr Lorna McDonald has died aged 100. Dr McDonald was a respected historian who published 21 books focused on Rockhampton and Central Queensland history. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

She published more than 20 books about the region's history

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $235,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $485,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps - The...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - MOTIVATED SELLERS

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - MOTIVATED SELLERS Don’t miss this opportunity, this LARGE FAMILY home won’t last...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $450,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $245,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

SET WITHIN MINUTES OF NORTH SIDE PLAZA!

132 Thozet Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Defined by its character these BIG DOUBLE GABLES ALWAYS represent GREAT VALUE on any big quarter acre block such as THIS! - Capturing SIZE, CONVIENIENCE & ROOM...

ROOMY &amp; COMFORTABLE with SHED + POOL!!

194 Harrison Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

ENJOY the pool PLUS BIGGER backyard at 799m2 PLUS BEAUTIFUL FRENCHVILLE LOCATION within the FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE! - Situated in the highly sought after suburb...

RED HOT VALUE THAT TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

46 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 5 2 1 $335,000

Guaranteed to EXCITE the LARGEST of families - INCREDIBLE VALUE BUYING by COMMITTED sellers. - With FIVE GENEROUS bedrooms & ample storage throughout!! ...

POSITIONED IN FRENCHVILLE&#39;S FINEST STREET

3 Whiteley Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $345,000

So hard to find & RARELY available are homes of this QUALITY at such a LOW PRICE. A GREAT HOME with POOL & lots more to enjoy - With TWO SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS &...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!