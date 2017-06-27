The 'gift' you're giving Rocky crims that's driving city cops mad

A SPIKE in property theft has left Rockhampton cops unsympathetic for victims of crime "through their own fault”.

Inspector Virginia Nelson said police have identified a number of vulnerable areas where cars have been broken into and property stolen on Rockhampton's south side, and one particular area in the north.

"We certainly have some targeted patrols for those areas to identify the offenders,” she said.

"And we do see them cluster in an area, so it will be an offender running around in a particular area and they will do a dozen or more cars at one time.

"As you have seen before, they try and unlock cars, if the door is open on the windows undone, it's basically a gift to those offenders.”

Insp Nelson said of the eight cars broken into over the past weekend, police found seven of those were unlocked.

"It's almost an invitation, even though that's not what we stand for in our community, that's what it's looking like,” she said.

Rockhampton Police are fed up with locals who continue to leave their cars unlocked. File

Insp Nelson said to add to the hassle of replacing valuable items, credit cards and identification, property offences often led to a spike in further crime.

"It is definitely preventable and it is very frustrating, because people become a victim of crime through their own fault, and that's really disappointing,” she said.

"A follow on thing we see from both our property crime in some of our homes and the vehicles, if they get access to a wallet we see a spike usually in that kind of crime where people are pay waving,” she said.

"And that could be avoided by not leaving your wallet in the car.”

Sgt Nelson reminded the public it's an offence to leave your vehicle unlocked, and urged the community contact police if you see "people that are unusual loitering.”

"Phone 131444 and we will certainly send crews around to identify who they are,” she said.

Sgt Nelson explained police take a proactive response to property crime, and crime prevention were doing a lot of work in particular areas identified as vulnerable.

"And we certainly have significant saturated patrols of areas that we see are,” she said.